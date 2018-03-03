Menu
MARCHERS: Ella Williams, Pippa Kelly, Jack Kelly, Hannah Kelly and Flynn Williams.
Rocky's first melanoma march on tomorrow morning

vanessa jarrett
by
3rd Mar 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
ROCKHAMPTON will host it's first Melanoma March tomorrow.

An initiative of Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA), Melanoma March 2018 aims to raise vital awareness and life-saving funds for melanoma research.

Funds raised from the 21 marches across the nation, will support the Big Data for Melanoma Project, a critical register to be created to record the treatment and outcomes of patients with melanoma, wherever they are in Australia.

"This year 14,000 Australians will be told they have melanoma," said Melanoma Institute Australia CEO Carole Renouf.

"With one of the highest rates in world, melanoma continues to be the most common cancer affecting 15 to 39 year olds and kills more young Australians aged 20-39 than any other cancer.

"This is why we are marching for a cure.

"But we can't do it alone."

Melanoma patient and organiser of Rockhampton's Melanoma March Aaron Kelly said without research there is no cure for melanoma.

"Together as a community we can make a difference, and remind those with melanoma that they are not alone by participating and donating to this year's March," he said.

The march will be held on Sunday from 6.30am at Victoria Park Oval.

