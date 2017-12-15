Rocky's fun new water slides get the thumbs up from locals

SLIDE CRITIC: Matilda Brown, 7, shared her insights on the different water slide experiences.

THERE were smiles for miles around Rockhampton's newest attraction, three boredom busting water slides unveiled at 9AM this morning.

It has never been easier or cheaper for the people of CQ to beat the heat with the new water slides at North Rockhampton's 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool, asking a measly $2 for entry.

With a humid 32 degree maximum temperature forecast today, conditions were optimal for the families flocking through the gates to be among the first to give the slides a test drive.

Sisters Matilda, 7, and Gabrielle Brown, 14, who were having a fantastic day, took a quick time out to offer their critiques on the three different water slide experiences.

Matilda said the slides were "very good” and "heaps of fun” and was a bit surprised there wasn't more people to compete with for a ride on the slide.

"I thought there would be a hundred people, line would be so long, as long as that concrete,” Matilda said pointing to the nearby path.

"The first one that I went on was number one, that was very scary.

"And then I went on number two, it was very scary and dark.

"Number three, it was fun and there was fresh air.”

Even though they were a little bit scary, the brave seven-year-old was adamant she was "not afraid of any of them”.

Big sister Gabrielle said slides were very fun.

"Number one was very scary, number two was fun and number three was good for Matilda's age, a bit slower,” Gabrielle said.

"It's good having slides here because it's pretty boring in Rocky.”

Both sisters said they would be keen to return soon to cool off.

Some older teenage siblings, Kailah 19, and Ryan Willis, 17, were also loving the freshly unveiled water slides saying they arrived at 10 o'clock "on the dot”.

"There wasn't much of a line up, we got our passes and said let's hit the water slides,” Kailah said.

She said it was great that they were bringing this sort of stuff back to give people in their mid to late teens something to do besides going drinking.

"With the old green slide it was pretty unmaintained but now they've got something better for the kids,” she said.

"In the summer it's so hot and kids need something to entertain themselves and parents can also have fun as well.

"Hopefully a lot of kids are going to come here and have the time of their lives.”

Ryan said these slides were the sort of thing teenagers in the community needed to get outdoors and become more active.

"I see teenagers these days stuck inside playing games or watching TV and not getting out and experiencing some new stuff like new friends,” Ryan said.

"They're always stuck at school or home, always stuck in that environment, they need to get out and experience more stuff like what is outside their natural lives.

"It's only $2 entry, they make it cheap so that everyone can have a go.”

Ryan said he'd like to see plenty more teenage friendly options available around Rockhampton.

"There should be a big arcade centre with bowling and arcade games and other things that people like to get out and do and make it affordable so all families can have fun,” he said.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow said on Facebook last night there was an option for people to prearrange what time they wanted to go down the slide.

"You can pre-book a spot. Call in to the pool and purchase your entry ticket ($2) and get allocated a time slot,” Cr Strelow said.

"Places still available for tomorrow morning.

"60 spots per half hour. Half can be pre-booked in any time slot.”