Rocky's geriatric ward receives the royal treatment

ROYAL TREATMENT: The Geriatric Ward at Rockhampton Hospital hosts its own Royal Wedding. Robyn Mark (left) serves as bridesmaid. Inset: Phyllis Kneen as bride.

ROYAL TREATMENT: The Geriatric Ward at Rockhampton Hospital hosts its own Royal Wedding. Robyn Mark (left) serves as bridesmaid. Inset: Phyllis Kneen as bride. Contributed ROK180518wedding2

AGE is just a number, especially when you're a resident of Rockhampton Hospital's geriatric ward and you relive your wedding day.

About 10 residents celebrated today's royal wedding between Prince Harry of Wales and Hollywood actress, Meghan Markle.

Rockhampton royal fan Phyllis Kneen, the bride, embodied her inner Kate Middleton in a white bridal gown lent by Red Cross.

"I didn't expect half of this crowd here,” she said.

"I'll be watching every minute of it (the real royal wedding) tomorrow on television.”

Phyllis Kneen dressed in a white bridal gown. Allan Reinikka ROK180518awedding

Fellow royal fan Robyn Mark also enjoyed herself, serving as bridesmaid at the wedding.

"It was lovely to be there for Phyllis on her special day ... it was lovely to see her smile and happy,” she said.

"I've never seen so many people down in the day area.”

Robyn's favourite royals are Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the soon to be newlyweds Harry and Meghan.

Advanced recreation officer Rachel Saunders said the idea to throw the event came about after finding out from her assessments the residents were interested in the royal wedding.

Ms Saunders has been bringing "quality of life to end of life” for nine years.

"We work out what we get them doing ... keeping them stimulated and happy.”

CQ Party Hire provided decorations. Subway, Woolworths and The Cheesecake Shop supplied food.