Rocky’s historic railway attraction reopens its doors

IN ACTION: Museum visitor Michael Feldman (pictured at Archer Park Rail Museum) checks out some of its historic treasures.

ARCHER Park Rail Museum has reopened its doors to the public once more this week after facing a three month closure due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

While the historic train station’s official reopening day is Sunday, June 14, the museum this week held a soft-opening to ease back into business.

Like many businesses, reopening has come with its own set of guidelines and restrictions.

Strict sanitation, personal hygiene and social distancing measures apply to all staff and visitors.

Food and meals from its tearoom, however, will not be made available until the introduction of stage three of eased restrictions next month.

A special entry price of $5.50 per person – down from its usual $9.50 adult price – is for now in place.

Opening hours are Monday to Thursday 10am to 3pm, and Sunday 9am to 1pm.