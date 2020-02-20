Rocky’s home of footy to host a piece of sporting history

REEF BOWL: You’re looking at the new home of the North Queensland Gridiron Reef Bowl championship match.

REEF BOWL: You’re looking at the new home of the North Queensland Gridiron Reef Bowl championship match.

GRIDIRON: SITTING in the Browne Park pavilion, hot dog – maybe a tinnie – in hand, watching teams collide on the field is standard weekend for Rockhampton sports lovers.

What is not standard, however, is the fact that in two weeks time, the teams that will be colliding will be North Queensland’s finest gridiron sides.

‘Skyrocketing’ would be an ample way to describe the Rockhampton Wolverines maiden North Queensland Gridiron season, having nailed a minor premiership, a grand final place and the right to host the Reef Bowl championship match at home.

Despite playing their home games this season on the CQUniversity campus, The Wolverines have wasted no expense on the championship match – even securing Rockhampton’s premiere rugby field.

Wolverine’s vice-president Mitch McAulay-Powell said the decision to host the Bowl at Browne Park was a “no brainer”.

“Firstly, it’s the best stadium to play on in Rockhampton and it also meets our minimum requirements,” he said.

Minimum requirement’s included an effective PA system and capacity for a large crowd.

Despite the team’s almost flawless away record speaking for itself, McAulay Powell said the team was still looking to get familiar with the field.

“We definitely plan to get down and check out Browne Park,” he said.

“But when you’re playing on a field that nice with a home crowd, it’s hard to call that a disadvantage – even if it’s not your home ground.”

The Wolverines are heading into a much-needed two-week break before the Reef Bowl at home.

Their potential foe will be either the Townsville Cyclones or the Cairns Falcons who will both face off this weekend in Cairns for the qualifier.

Qualifying favourites on paper, the Cyclones went blow for blow with the Wolverines during the regular fixture.

The Cyclones gave the Wolverines their only real taste of their own mortality in Round five, defeating the Rockhampton side 34-26.

However, the Cairns side have not managed to come close.