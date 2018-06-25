Rocky's homeless could receive part of $2.5m funding

St Mary's grade three class has donated 21 boxes of goods to Homeless Connect.

HOMELESSNESS remains a prevalent issue in Central Queensland.

The Salvation Army's Judy Dash said in February there were 267 homeless people in the organisation's care in Rockhampton.

This information came after the Australian Bureau of Statistics released a report in 2016 stating that Australia had around 116,000 homeless people.

This was a 14 per cent increase from the year before.

Rockhampton Regional Council is taking steps to help combat the issue with a Homeless Connect event on July 26.

The event will link homeless people with products and services that have been donated by the public.

Communities Chair Councillor Rose Swadling said homelessness and isolation can happen to anyone.

"I think it's really important that we talk openly about how quickly circumstances can change and leave people without a place to live,” she said.

"I know that our wonderful and generous community already do a lot to help others, and have donated an incredible amount for past Homeless Connect events. We are asking for your support once again.

"There are lots of great ideas around the region already; including making up a small pack for a particular person e.g. a teenage girl, and creating a collection point at your work place.

"Do you have some nice clothes that you no longer wear? Could you afford to buy a few extra cans of food or bottles of shampoo during your next shop? Then please help. While each donation may feel small, collectively we can make a huge difference.”

Rockhampton's St Mary's Catholic School's grade three class has so far donated 21 boxes worth of items in 13 days.

The Queensland Government has opened the third round of a state-wide initiative that will give organisations the opportunity to apply for some of the $2.5 million funding to assist those dealing with homelessness.

The initiative, Dignity First Fund, is a Queensland Government established incentive that aims to provide new and innovative ideas to prevent and reduce homelessness and assist those affected.

The applications for the rounds' funding increased from 24 to 29 last year.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, encouraged local community organisations and individuals to apply.

"Every Queenslander deserves somewhere safe, secure and sustainable to live, which is why the Palaszczuk Government is delivering more than 5,000 social and affordable homes,” said Mrs Lauga.

"But while people are moving through the experience of homelessness, there are many actions we can take to make that experience a little less uncomfortable and help people to develop social and community connections.

"That's why, through our $2.5 million Dignity First Fund, we want to support practical projects that can make a difference in preventing or reducing homelessness or assisting people who are experiencing homelessness to live with dignity.”

Mrs Lauga said she is keen to see projects that support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, young people, families and older people.

"These include mobile coffee and food vans that provide training and employment for people experiencing homelessness, hubs that bring together services for homeless people in one location, mobile laundry and shower facilities, vending

machines that provide free tampons and pads, and driver training programs for young people so they can get a job.

"I'm so pleased that people experiencing homelessness in Keppel now have free access to laundry and shower facilities after the Queensland Government's Dignity First Fund facility was opened today at the Yeppoon Community Centre.

"People experiencing homelessness will now have easier access to laundry and shower facilities thanks to funding from the fund,” said Mrs Lauga.