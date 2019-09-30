Menu
Rocky’s house market makes its move

Frazer Pearce
30th Sep 2019 2:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON’s house market has moved firmly into recovery mode following a strong performance in the June quarter.

The REIQ Market Monitor report, released on the weekend, listed Rockhampton’s 2.3% increase in median house prices (to $265,000) as the strongest quarterly rise for major centres in Queensland.

“The Rockhampton market, on the whole, appears to be recovering from the post-mining downturn,” the report said.

“As a resources and agricultural centre, Rockhampton’s economy was hard hit during

the last decade, however there are now signs of a slow and steady revival underway.”

Qld's median house prices for June quarter 2019.
REIQ noted the tightening rental market and increasing rent prices.

“These measures bode well — particularly as new infrastructure projects improve job prospects in the region,” the report said.

“The 2019 outlook for the sales market remains one of long-term optimism. Our

analysis indicates that both houses and units are now in a recovery phase of the

cycle, although the turnaround is expected to be a steady prospect.”

REIQ has moved Rockhampton's property market into the recovery category.
Livingstone Shire also performed well with a 4.5% median house price increase to $375,000.

REIQ said anecdotal evidence from local property operators revealed affordability and job prospects as potential drawcards for attracting new residents from other centres and many who come for work were expected to rent for a period prior to purchasing a home.

“This factor could be playing into the relatively good rental market results as compared to the mixed metrics around property values,” the report said.

REIQ noted that while increased activity in the mining sector would have flow on benefits to Rockhampton’s economy, the property market was best served if it was coupled with additional investment in local infrastructure and business support.

An example of this was the possibility that Central Queensland could be home

to Australia’s largest hydrogen project with a $5 million study underway into a

hydrogen plant at Stanwell Power Station.

A 12-month State Government study will assess the technical, commercial and strategic feasibility of a large hydrogen electrolysis plant near the power station.

“A political presence will also help raise the prospects and profile in the region too,

with the Premier announcing an Office for Rural and Regional Queensland would be

set up (in Rockhampton) within the Department of Premier and Cabinet, to keep a sharp focus on rural and regional issues,” the report said.

