Artist Bill Gannon with the bull on Yaamba Road when he repainted it in 2018.
Council News

Rocky’s iconic bulls to get a makeover ahead of Beef 2021

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 2:22 PM
ROCKHAMPTON’S iconic bull statues will see a facelift as Rockhampton Regional Council sets aside $15,000 in the 2020-21 budget for bulls refurbishment.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the funds were part of preparations for Beef Australia 2021, to make sure “our famous bulls are looking their best”.

The bulls were given a full makeover in the lead up to Beef Australia 2018, led by local artist Bill Gannon.

READ HERE: NO BULL: Famous Rocky statues getting a facelift

“This time, we’re expecting the spruce up will be much more minor – probably a wash and potentially a touch up here and there” Cr Strelow said.

“We’ve allocated $15,000 to the project, however we’re expecting we’ll only need to spend a fraction of that this time around.

“The money we don’t spend will go back into council’s capital works budget.”

Beef Australia 2021 will be held from May 2 to 8, in 269 day according to the countdown.

Rockhampton has six bulls throughout the city.
beef australia 2021 bull rockhampton bulls rockhampton regional council budget
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

