BUILDING BRIDGES: Haizhou city in Southern China is proposed as a Friendship City for Rockhampton
BUILDING BRIDGES: Haizhou city in Southern China is proposed as a Friendship City for Rockhampton
Rocky's interest in the city with driverless trains

by Christine Mckee
14th Aug 2018 12:43 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Region councillors meet this morning with a full agenda.

Dates for the 2019 Rockhampton River Festival, amendments to dog registration fees and charges, the Spire Visitor Information Centre, Yeppen roundabout, rowing and hockey all make the list this fortnight along with a proposed friendship city agreement with Huizhou in southern China.

Pronounced 'hway-joe', Huizhou is often described as a world-away from the manufacturing powerhouse of the Pearl River Delta where it is located.

Huizhou is known for its lakes and waterways, hills and historic remnants.

It borders the regional capital of Guangzhou (Canton), China's third largest city and Shenzhen with a population of almost 13<TH>million people.

In April this year, the China Daily newspaper announced the world's first automatic rail road was under construction between Dongguan and Huizhou.

The pilot project would contain ten railways stations, driverless trains and robots assisting passengers with their luggage and tickets.

Huizhou's major industry is manufacturing.

An international Friendship Agreement needs a strong and meaningful historical, cultural, economic, industrial or educational links between the two cities and needs to be formally considered at a council meeting.

This morning's meeting starts at 9am at the Council Chambers at 232 Bolsover St.

The public is welcome to attend.

friendship city huizhau rockhampton regional council
