Rocky's Jason Mara to saddle up in PBR grand final's top 18

RODEO: Rockhampton cowboy Jason Mara has secured his place in the country's biggest Professional Bull Riding (PBR) event of the year - the Townsville PBR Grand Finals.

After a successful year on the tour, Mara will compete on November 23-24 against Australia's other 17 best riders, as well as four internationals, for the top honour of being crowned the 2018 PBR Australia National Champion title.

Mara is currently sitting at number five on the PBR Australia ladder.

He will join a stellar line-up, with almost every top rider on the current Australian Standings.

This includes Clermont's Aaron Kleier, Nebo's Mitchell and Justin Paton, Mackay's Ryan Storey, NSW's Cliff Richardson, 2015 champion Fraser Babbington and 2016 title holder Cody Heffernan.

"The fight for the Aussie title is at full-throttle pace - it's down to the wire,” said PBR Australia general manager Glen Young.

"All of the riders are dialled in and have their eye on the prize.

"We expect to see some exceptional efforts as the front-runners fight for supremacy.”