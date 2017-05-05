Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

THE transformation of Rockhampton's CBD skyline will today take another big step forward with the launch of a new high rise.

The 10-storey LOFT development is set to open up CBD apartment living to a whole new market with two-bedroom apartments starting at $315,000.

The CBD is fast evolving into an inner-city residential hub with trendy restaurants, high rises and nightlife hotspots.

Developer Brian Griffin knows all about the benefits of the dynamic lifestyle on offer.

He lives in an apartment at Southbank on Victoria, one of four CBD high rises Mr Griffin's company, Griffin Builders, has constructed over the years.

Yesterday, Mr Griffin said this new development, at the old CWA site, was in the perfect location to make the most of the CBD lifestyle.

This development is aimed at young professionals, singles, couples, first-home buyers and retirees.

Mr Griffin hopes enough pre-sales will be completed within the next six months to enable work to start before the end of year and completion by the end of 2018.

"The development application has just come through from council,” said Mr Griffin, who was born and bred in Rockhampton.

"We're at the pre-sale stage now and we need to reach a certain quota to satisfy our financers.

"Unit living is really taking off.

"Rockhampton is always moving forward... it might not be as quick as some people want, but generally we are always tracking along.”

The LOFT website goes live from this morning.

It provides great images of the development, which incorporates a coffee shop/salad bar and what's believed to be Rockhampton's first private rooftop terrace.

As well as eight storeys of accommodation, there are two levels for parking.

"Built to reflect the neighbourhood's iconic style and culture, LOFT strategically incorporates the use of modern minimalist finishes and textured materials such as brick, render, modern flooring and fresh monochromatic tones provide an industrial chic interior,” the site says.

"The floorplan for of each apartment has been designed with light and space in mind.

"Offering cool open plan living - contemporary kitchens and bathrooms - expansive balconies.”

The project is proudly marketed by David Bell and Laurie Taylor of Ray White Rockhampton.

Ray White Rockhampton's David Bell.

For more information check out http://www.loftonthelane.com.au/