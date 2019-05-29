Rocky's Lochie aims to make Callaghan Park history

GREYHOUND RACING: When the lids fly for tonight's TAB Rockhampton Cup, it will be an historic moment for racing in the Beef Capital.

The 2019 addition of the Cup will be run under Group 3 conditions, a first for the Rockhampton venue that at its peak, hosted all three racing codes.

The final has drawn a star-studded line-up, mainly consisting of South-East Queensland chasers, following on from last week's heats.

While he may not be considered one of the favourites, Are Jay Lochie will carry the weight of Rockhampton on his shoulders as the lone local representative.

The son of Sulzanti has attracted a cult following in his career to date, with his barnstorming finishes over the concluding stages. It was again evidenced when finishing an eye-catching second in his heat behind the well-credentialled, Rockford.

Trainer Darren Taylor, who is kept busy balancing his time between his Glenmore and South Rockhampton TAB business' and Gracemere training base, is hopeful his charge, who has drawn box four for the final, can stay close enough to the leaders in the early stages.

"With speed dogs around him, it could be a great advantage and with his finish, I believe he will be in the race right up to his ears when they hit the line.”

Taylor, who also prepared 510m record holder, Cosmic Waters, a time standard many believe will never be broken, rates Are Jay Lochie as one of the best he has trained in his 15 years in the industry.

"I have trained some pretty special dogs over the years for great owners and he is definitely right up there with them.”

What mean to win his hometown Cup?

"It would be great to win the cup with a quality dog. It means the hard yards the whole family puts into the operation is paying off,” Taylor said.

Littermates Regal Topaz and Regal Recall will hold majority of money for the final following impressive heat victories. The latter, prepared by Hall of Fame trainer Tony Brett, taking time honours with a 29.79 win.

On a sad note, their owner, Leonard Antonio, who was one of the industry's biggest supporters, died last month.

Co-features on the 10-race card include the final of the Dinky Di Web Design Series, the CQ Carnival Sprint and the Cup Consolation.

Racing starts at 6.38pm.