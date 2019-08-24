Menu
Madonna Boodle won fashions on the field at Brisbane EKKA.
News

Rocky's Madonna wins fashions on the field in Brisbane

24th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOODLE IS A WINNER

ROCKHAMPTON'S Madonna Boodle took out the prestigious title of Fashions on the Field at the Brisbane Racing Club Eagle Farm Racecourse for the Rediscover Racecourse Road Race Day.

Congratulations Madonna.

Yeppoon Seagull's flying Jamie Minto.
FLYING FOOTBALLER

YEPPOON Seagulls shared a magical photo (centre) of one their players at a game last weekend. Jamie Minto was captured "flying” in the air with the football.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The first customers to hire Lure Living's electric bikes.
ELECTRIC BIKES

LURE Living in Yeppoon is now hiring out new electric bikes for all of your beach adventures.

The cost is $25 for one hour, $35 hour for two and $55 for the day.

The electric speed is up to 28km but it does go faster if you pedal.

Lure is open from 5.30am Monday to Saturday and 6.30am on Sunday.

HOLY SCHNIT

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club has launched a new food competition.

To win, customers must eat a 1kg pork schnitzel meal within nine minutes.

Get the Holy Schnit meal with a jug of softdrink for $35. Winners will receive a Holy Schnit T-shirt and their name on the wall of fame.

TRADE WOOLIES COLLECTABLES

FOR those collecting the Woolworths Lion King ooshies and Little Shop collectables, Rockhampton business Millennium Collectable Comics is trading them.

The trade is 2:1 for all of them and they have nearly every single one in both sets.

The shop is on High St and is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturday.

