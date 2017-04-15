Rocky's mass outrage as mum slapped with unbelievable power bill

Gracemere mum-of-two Sarah Lowcock won't back down to big business as energy prices surge in Central Queensland.

SLAPPED with a whopping $2185.94 power bill, Sarah Lowcock won't back down to Central Queensland's sole power provider.

The Gracemere resident started the "CQ Power Rise! Time For a Change" petition, calling on more alternative choices to Ergon Energy for Central Queenslanders.

Sarah Lowcock's latest power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.

"My bill went up like $1300 from the last bill and nothing's changed," she claimed.

"I've seen bills higher than mine too."

Ms Lowcock is clearly not alone in her struggle with her quarterly bill having secured 3,265 supporters in the two days to 3.44pm.

"Central Queenslanders only have access to one power company and we are all fed up with our high bills and no explanation into why they are so high," the petition states.

"We are reaching out to other power companies to consider bringing there service to our area.

"Over the last bill we have all got, our bills have increased a lot, a lot of customers bills are over $2000, and other bills are over $1000, lots of customers are seeing an increase of $500 towards their bill with no explanation, most customers we've spoken to haven't changed anything with there power usage."

Ms Lowcock went on to claim both business and non-businesses are struggling with the "large increase in their bills".

She called for support as Central Queensland recovers from two natural disasters; Cyclone Marcia and Cyclone Debbie.

"Please help!!"

Supporters have this morning shared their own experiences, with several signatories claiming their bill had doubled in the last quarter.

The petition only needs 1,745 backers to reach its target of 5000.

Ergon Energy have been contacted for a response.

If you have had trouble with higher bills email tmbully@capnews.com.au

