Rocky's mayor talks financial position and population growth

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow make no apology for council being aggressive in their economic development and growth agenda.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow make no apology for council being aggressive in their economic development and growth agenda. Leighton Smith

LOCAL governments draw most of their income from the rates that are paid by people who own property within their boundaries.

The more people who live here, the more jobs that are here, the more businesses that are based in the Rockhampton Regional Council area - the more rates income - the greater our capacity to deliver services and to make our community a place that your children will want to stay. Growing our population and our jobs is critical to a healthy community.

Since deamalgamation, repairing our financial position has been hard won. Remember we went down two notches and things were looking grim for us financially. Rockhampton Regional Council is still in many ways an amalgamation (the ultimate collaboration) of three councils. We have a much broader and more diverse footprint than the previous Rockhampton City Council with greater responsibilities and a very large rural area.

In a very real sense we are still working through the impacts of amalgamation and then deamalgamation.

Post deamalgamation we have focused on stepping up to the plate to take our position as the regional capital. Rockhampton's urban core is more than three times the size of Yeppoon.

There is a plethora of research over the last few years that has shown clearly that when a major regional centre grows population or jobs, or receives extra support and extra services that this in turn lifts the surrounding communities too.

We need both State and Federal Governments to recognise and support our position in the regional economy.

And then we need to find ways to collaborate with Livingstone Shire that protects both of our interests. It has to be a genuine win-win. Mayor Ludwig and I have started the conversation around a few possible areas of collaboration. But we will take it steady.

Prior to amalgamation we all held hands and sang Kumbaya. I led the choir and I gave ground over and over for the sake of regional peace.

Livingstone Shire grew at 6 per cent and we (RCC) grew at 1 per cent. Government money favoured Livingstone over and over again, often with the help of our letters of support. But things have to be different this time around.

At this point both councils are doing well and there is no driving need to change the status quo.

And while the conversation is on population growth, I found some slides we had done a year ago.

This compares populations across major regional cities in Queensland over time.

In 1933 we were the largest regional city in Queensland. By 1954 Townsville had matched us and by 1966 both Ipswich and Townsville were larger than Rockhampton.

By 1976 we had fallen back in the paddock even further and by 1991, Cairns, Ipswich, Logan, Mackay and Townsville had left us in the dust.

And before social media commentary starts - I wasn't elected until 2000.

Because of the amalgamations in 2008 (and our subsequent de-amalgamation) the differences in population over the past few years will be even more dramatic.

We make no apology for being aggressive in our economic development and growth agenda.