Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

Kaitlyn Smith
3rd Feb 2020 11:30 AM
THE monster croc removed from the Fitzroy River over the weekend will be released into his new home tomorrow.

The 4-metre long giant has moved into the Koorana Crocodile Farm under the watchful eye of owner John Lever.

The croc has been affectionately dubbed Rocky 2 as tribute to the farm’s long-time resident croc, Rocky, who sadly passed away late last month.

Mr Lever said Rocky 2 was settling in nicely and that his pen - the former home of his namesake - should be ready in the next day.

“He’s very comfortable and in the shade. He’s a very quiet croc and obviously very use to people where he came from.”

The croc was scheduled for removal from the Fitzroy River after reports people had been feeding it fish scraps.

The animal’s behaviour was assessed by local authorities which said its behaviours had changed and now associated people with food, causing a potential danger to those who frequent the North Fitzroy boat ramp.

Authorities captured the reptile only days ago following a 16-day operation.

Mr Lever supported the relocation of Rocky 2 and said it was important that the reptile was removed from the river.

“He’s been reported to have approached a couple of boats, so he was a potential threat – definitely not a positive one, but a potential one.”

“That’s what the management system is all about, removing an animal before something happens,” he said.

Rocky 2 will be eased into the transition, with plans to keep him out of public view for at least 6 months while he adjusts to his new enclosure.

“We’ll likely give him a girlfriend after that in September, where hopefully they will be together for the next 30 years.”

“I think he’s going to be a very good display croc for Koorana,” he said.

