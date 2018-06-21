Rocky's most anticipated gardens opening date announced

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens.

CHILDREN will be able to run wild, play, and explore Rockhampton's most anticipated play space and gardens this August when the newly revitalised Kershaw Gardens re-opens.

Tradies are working tirelessly on the old landfill site, installing new playgrounds, equipment, walkways, gardens and features.

First opened in 1988, Kershaw Gardens was devastated by Cyclone Marcia in February 2015.

More than three years on, Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday unveiled its new opening date of August 4.

"This year is Kershaw's 30th birthday so it matches nicely with its complete renewal of everything we love about Kershaw,” Cr Strelow said.

The new space includes swings, play equipment, a monorail and artificial waterway.

The wet play area will represent the Fitzroy River for families to paddle and play in.

Council's parks officers created the idea of a 200mm deep meandering water course that represents the flow of the water through the Fitzroy River from Riverslea out to the sea.

One of the big ticket items is Wyatt's Wonder Web, named after Livingstone Shire councillor and former Rockhampton City Council Parks and Gardens boss Tom Wyatt.

Cr Wyatt was instrumental in the landfill site being converted to gardens.

Wyatt's Wonder Web has five playground storeys where children will be able to play 'snakes and ladders' to weave, climb, and slide between levels.

There are four slides on the structure, plus swinging hammocks on the top level, climbing ropes, disabled access at the bottom, and lights to bring it to life of a night time.

Across the top of the structure, the letters 'Rockhampton' are spelt out, channelling the famous Hollywood sign.

"It is the best playground in Queensland and I dare anyone to challenge us on that,” Cr Strelow boasted.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Treasurer Jackie Trad, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke take a tour through Kershaw Gardens as it starts to take shape. Chris Ison ROK210618cKershaw4

Cr Strelow hopes the playground will be a hub for birthday parties and families.

There won't be a permanent kiosk, but Cr Strelow said food vans could operate in the carpark on a regular basis and at weekends.

"We have allowed space for that in the future,” she said.

"We can very easily install a pop up kiosk if demand is there.”

The project has culminated from many hours of blood, sweat and tears of Parks and Recreation Committee Chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford.

Cr. Cherie Rutherford/ Chris Ison ROK210618cKershaw1

Cr Rutherford said it was absolutely wonderful to see the playground come to life.

"It's just so exciting to see it and every little step coming together,” she said.

"I can't wait for the public to come in and have a look at how special it is.”

Work began on the project last June.

Cr Rutherford said it was hard at first to ascertain what damage there was and how many trees had been lost.

"We started to begin to understand what we were dealing with, the landfill on the surface, where the rubbish was,” Cr Rutherford said.

The new play space will provide specific areas that cater to all tastes, Cr Rutherford said.

JM Kelly workers have been doing the construction of the project. Chris Ison ROK210618cKershaw6

There will be quiet, reflective spaces for those who want something relaxed, natural play for children to climb rocks and trees, rope climbing for more challenging physical development, and many areas will cater for children with disabilities.

"I am hoping there are just people here from daylight to dusk,” Cr Rutherford said.

"We know that it is a favourite place for many, even when it was closed we still had people trying to get in.

"I really hope it is the go to place for our Rockhampton community.”

Treasurer Jackie Trad joined council staff and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rouke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga yesterday to get an update on construction.

The project has had funding $16 million overall, with $6.6 million in Council funding, $5 million in Queensland Government's Building Our Region and $4.4 million Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

"It's great to be back here and see all of the remediation work, there was a lot of work to do,” Ms Trad said.

"I can see the positive investment made here.

"It is an outstanding community asset which will be enjoyed by many generations to come.”

Mr O'Rouke said the area has some wonderful play assets.

"I think people as they are travelling through Rockhampton with their children will be able to stop here and have a run around, relax and break that trip up,” he said.

Mrs Lauga said she looked forward to bringing her eight-month old daughter, Odette, to Kershaw Gardens.

"It is somewhere I loved coming to since I was a little girl and I can't wait to bring my little girl here and enjoy this community space,” she said.