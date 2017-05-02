Rocky's most important piece of infrastructure needs saving: Landry

WITHOUT flood mitigation at Rockhampton Airport, Capricornia MP believes Rockhampton's full potential in many industries will never be fully realised.

In a statement, Ms Landry called on all levels of government to prioritise flood mitigation at the facility.

"The closure of the airport during severe weather events is bleeding the regional economy and telling potential investors that we aren't ready for major development,” Ms Landry said.

Her statement comes as Rockhampton Regional Council once again pushes for the construction of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, a 7.2km, $60 million project.

"We have heard from business, we have heard from residents and now we are hearing from international developers - the airport closure is a major inhibitor to business and jobs and the airport levee should be a top priority,” Ms Landry said.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK070916ccarpark4

"I look forward to working with council to support long term flood mitigation that is supported by the entire community.

"However I strongly feel that if any project is pursued and supported by the Coalition Government, it needs to be inclusive of all flood mitigation and ensure the airport is prioritised.

"We have a great airport with the capacity for it to be the catalyst for international tourism, agriculture and military expansion but this will never see the light of day without flood mitigation.”

Ms Landry cited the Yeppen Bridge and the benefits that project had delivered as proof improved infrastructure could change a community during a natural disaster.

Earlier this week, mayor Margaret Strelow said she would support a study looking into protecting the airport and any associated offsite impacts.

"Any levee at the airport would likely need to be done in conjunction with a levee at Splitters Creek on the Northside - which early modelling suggests may give a benefit to both sides of the river,” she said.

In the full council meeting last week, funding was requested for a study into airport levee options.

Scott Waters at Rockhampton Airport Michelle Gately ROK070417airport

Last month, the airport was closed for several days due to flooding, with 1400m to 1500m of runway affected.

The Morning Bulletin spoke to airport boss Scott Waters about a levee at the time and, while acknowledging it was a political decision, he said the business would welcome any solution.

He said the Rockhampton Airport was not often adversely affected by severe flooding.

"Taking away the 2011 flood ... our airport is really only been shut for significant weather events around four to five days,” Mr Waters said.

"When we put that in contrast with some airports in the north that have had to shut due to cyclone activity.

"Those shut downs can be over a long period of time.

"Our airport fares extremely well when there are weather events.

"There is an issue and we're aware of that and we've put the Gladstone solution in place ... and we're very happy to have the Yeppoon Bridge in place.”

Mr Waters said preparation for the flood, with removal of runway lighting and fencing, improved the airport's recovery.