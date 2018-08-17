Rocky's most popular online shopping suburbs revealed

WANDAL and The Range have been named as Rockhampton's most prolific online shopping suburbs in a study of internet buying habits.

As more shoppers migrant to the ease of online shopping, Australia Post has revealed that online shopping in Rockhampton is up 17.6 per cent in the last year.

Style savvy Rockhamptonites are flocking to the web for fashion, with fashion purchases up 20.6 per cent.

KMART FRENZY: Christmas shoppers flock to Kmart in Stockland Rockhampton to finish their Christmas shopping. Contributed

Items such as women's fashion, beauty products, and footwear are among the most popular purchases online for Rockhampton residents.

Goods from variety stores were up 34.5 per cent while people buying health and beauty products online was up 19.3 per cent.

Ben Franzi, Australia Post General Manager Parcel & Express Services, said an increasing number of Rockhampton residents were embracing online shopping.

"Rockhampton locals, particularly The Range and Wandal residents, are avid online shoppers with purchases rising 17.6 per cent last year compared with 2016," Mr Franzi said.

"Locals are big buyers of fashion with purchases increasing 20.6 per cent.

”Women's fashion is particularly popular.

”They also really love buying health and beauty products with purchases up 19.3 per cent.

"Rockhampton locals also enjoy shopping from online variety stores such as Kogan, Catch and Target, with purchases rising 34.5 per cent.”

Mr Franzi said the main reason people shop online is for price, range and convenience.

”Online shopping gives people access to retailers all over Australia and beyond, and the choice to shop at a time that suits their needs," he said.