WANTED: Do you recognise these people? Queensland Police wish to speak with them regarding their ongoing investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 .
Crime

Rocky's most wanted: Police appeal to public for assistance

Leighton Smith
by
11th Dec 2018 11:35 AM

QUEENSLAND Police have circulated images of five people they wish to speak to in connection to various crimes.

Police are appealing for information on the following five persons of interest.

It is important to note that people should not approach any of these individuals but contact police if you recognise or know their present location.

People can call Policelink on 131 444.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

