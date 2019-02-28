Rocky's most wanted: Police appeal to public for assistance

WANTED: Do you recognise these people? Queensland Police wish to speak with them regarding their ongoing investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 .

WANTED: Do you recognise these people? Queensland Police wish to speak with them regarding their ongoing investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 . QPS

QUEENSLAND Police have circulated images of three people they wish to speak to in connection to various crimes around Rockhampton.

Please have a look at these images and if you recognise the people, contact police on the phone numbers listed below, quoting the QP reference number.

Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.*

Person of interest #1 - Water St, Berserker:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into recent wilful damage which occurred on Wednesday, February 6 2019 at approximately 6:50PM.

Person of interest #2 - Musgrave St, Berserker:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 16 2019 at approximately 4:12PM.

Person of interest #3 - Musgrave St, Berserker:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Monday, October 15 2018 at approximately 4:26PM.

