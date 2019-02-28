Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WANTED: Do you recognise these people? Queensland Police wish to speak with them regarding their ongoing investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 .
WANTED: Do you recognise these people? Queensland Police wish to speak with them regarding their ongoing investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 . QPS
Crime

Rocky's most wanted: Police appeal to public for assistance

Leighton Smith
by
28th Feb 2019 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police have circulated images of three people they wish to speak to in connection to various crimes around Rockhampton.

Please have a look at these images and if you recognise the people, contact police on the phone numbers listed below, quoting the QP reference number.

  • Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.*

Person of interest #1 - Water St, Berserker:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into recent wilful damage which occurred on Wednesday, February 6 2019 at approximately 6:50PM.

Person of interest #1 - Water St, Berserker:Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Wednesday February 6 2019 at approximately 6:50PM. Reference: QP1900259490
Person of interest #1 - Water St, Berserker:Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Wednesday February 6 2019 at approximately 6:50PM. Reference: QP1900259490 QPS

Reference: QP1900259490

Person of interest #2 - Musgrave St, Berserker:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 16 2019 at approximately 4:12PM.

Person of interest #2 - Musgrave St, BerserkerPolice believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 16 2019 at approximately 4:12PM. Reference: QP1900110359
Person of interest #2 - Musgrave St, BerserkerPolice believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 16 2019 at approximately 4:12PM. Reference: QP1900110359 QPS

Reference: QP1900110359

Person of interest #3 - Musgrave St, Berserker:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Monday, October 15 2018 at approximately 4:26PM.

Person of interest #3 - Musgrave St, Berserker:Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday October 15 2018 at approximately 4:26PM. Reference: QP1801918023
Person of interest #3 - Musgrave St, Berserker:Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday October 15 2018 at approximately 4:26PM. Reference: QP1801918023 QPS

Reference: QP1801918023

persons of interest queensland police rocky's most wanted tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Pauline Hanson's plan to woo Capricornia voters this weekend

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson's plan to woo Capricornia voters this weekend

    Politics She'll join her local candidate to lay out 'common sense solutions'

    • 28th Feb 2019 7:26 PM
    Why boat ramp parking at Rosslyn Bay won't fix the problem

    premium_icon Why boat ramp parking at Rosslyn Bay won't fix the problem

    News 33 car and boat trailer parks announced for the boat harbour

    How local landholders are winning the war on the weed

    premium_icon How local landholders are winning the war on the weed

    News The local program taking on the weed causing havoc accross QLD

    • 28th Feb 2019 7:10 PM
    Founders and Thinking Day celebrations for scouts and guides

    premium_icon Founders and Thinking Day celebrations for scouts and guides

    News Troupes meet in Gracemere, Yeppoon and Rockhampton