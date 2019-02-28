Rocky's most wanted: Police appeal to public for assistance
QUEENSLAND Police have circulated images of three people they wish to speak to in connection to various crimes around Rockhampton.
Please have a look at these images and if you recognise the people, contact police on the phone numbers listed below, quoting the QP reference number.
- Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.*
Person of interest #1 - Water St, Berserker:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into recent wilful damage which occurred on Wednesday, February 6 2019 at approximately 6:50PM.
Reference: QP1900259490
Person of interest #2 - Musgrave St, Berserker:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 16 2019 at approximately 4:12PM.
Reference: QP1900110359
Person of interest #3 - Musgrave St, Berserker:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods which occurred on Monday, October 15 2018 at approximately 4:26PM.
Reference: QP1801918023