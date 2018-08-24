'Rocky's most wanted suburb'

Frenchville is very private, with its no-through road that ends at the top of Mt Archer National Park.

LIVING in Frenchville, Rockhampton's most desired suburb, is like living in your own slice of paradise.

Most residents would refuse to live anywhere else and this is reflected by the average demand on the market within Frenchville, which exceeds the Queensland overall average.

It's a relaxed state of mind that you enter as you drive into the suburb.

With nature at your doorstep, relaxation or excitement and adventure are within easy reach.

Magnificent Frenchville is very private, with its no-through road that ends at the top of Mt Archer National Park, which boasts coastal and inland views of the Capricorn Coast.

Imagine being wrapped in the soothing natural energy of the Berserker Mountains and coming home to that every day after a long day's work. If relaxing isn't your thing, then maybe you would prefer the more adventurous side of life that Frenchville has to offer?

This suburb brings a sense of adventure to the community and it really does get you moving.

Whether it is cycling or bushwalking, adventure hikes or body boarding when First Turkey is running after a lot of rain. There are loads of outdoor activities and things to do.

Take a lovely walk along the Frenchville walking track, listen to the birds and chat with others from our friendly community among the wildlife, from kangaroos, to dingoes, and the vast range of birdlife brings you back to nature's beauty Frenchville boasts as one of the top family-friendly neighbourhoods in Rockhampton.

Raine & Horne Rockhampton's principal auctioneer Joseph Ireland said investors were attracted to the suburb for a number of reasons. "Firstly, the schools, closely followed by the close proximity to amenities, whopping, entertainment and university.

"Whether we are selling or leasing, Frenchville is a highly desirable location,” Mr Ireland said.

Frenchville's state school's reputation precedes it, leading the way in the region for education, and continues to grow quickly.

Frenchville state school originally started more than 110 years ago and has about 2500 children attend the school.

North Rockhampton High School is in Frenchville and currently has more than 1000 students enrolled. This school was founded in 1956 and has a strong foundation for secondary students.

Ray White agent and auctioneer Trent Neven said Frenchville was Rockhampton's most picturesque suburb.

"It offers a combination of different styles of home from predominately high-set homes in the older part of Frenchville to newer low-set styles of home, which are located on and around Frenchville Road itself,” Mr Neven said.

"A much sought after area for a number of reasons including close to schools, shops, Mt Archer National Park and the Frenchville Road walking track.

"In most recent times the population of Frenchville has been reported to be approximately 9029 residents, with over 70 per cent of those being owner-occupiers, with the predominate age group of the suburb being from 20-39 years of age.

"Frenchville is not only a beautiful place to live for what it offers but it's also affordable.”

For the more social scene, the boutique coffee shops such as Bella Via and Cheese and Biscuits continue to draw a diverse clientele, especially over the weekend.

A growing community of about 10,000 residents is positioned within a 9km radius.

Young families enjoy the attractions to the area, including a local water park centre, covered playgrounds and walking tracks with barbecue facilities and the Kendrick Tucker Velodrome, which produced our local star Olympians - Anna and Kerrie Meares.

A strong investment suburb, with the only local school catchment zone, Frenchville is always a highly-sought out suburb, which produces strong rental yields.

Interstate prospective tenants, or relocating local residents consistently seek out the Frenchville suburb to ensure a position within the zone.

As a result, vacancy rates are kept minimal, especially among the mid price properties with the average weekly rent sitting at $310 per week.

The highest percentage of purchased properties within this region come from older couples and families with established couples closely following.