Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils legally bold dream

"LAW school is for people who are boring and ugly and serious.”

Elle Woods set out to prove a blonde sorority girl could take on Harvard and, while the ladies at Phelan Family Law take their profession seriously, there's a touch of Reese Witherspoon's iconic character about their inviting new practice.

Paula Phelan has long dreamed of opening her own law firm, something she achieved with the opening of the Bolsover St office this week.

She has been joined by Debbie Hunt and Lauren Gabriel, who each bring over a decade of experience to Paula's 20 years in the industry.

All three are Rockhampton locals, and have an intimate understanding of the needs of the region.

"I've always had a desire to have a specialist family law firm in Central Queensland,” Paula said.

"It's not deliberately all-female but I guess it's where our strengths lie in the family law area, is in offering those services to everyone who needs it.

"We're all female by accident, it's just purely because we all have that passion to work in that area.”

Lauren, who is a familiar face on the city's performing arts scene having been on stage in several musicals, started working in the industry while she studied straight out of high school.

"It's a little bit clichéd because everyone says you become a lawyer to help people, but it is one area of law where you can really do that, people really do need help,” she said.

Paula added to her professional experience with accreditation as a specialist in family law.

"It's important to be able to help people who are going through that challenging time in their lives, to help them professionally and with dignity so that we get people through to the other side of that process in better shape hopefully than when they came to see us,” she said.

"We really do break it down because at the end of the day it doesn't need to be a fight.

"We see our role in family law as keeping people as much as we can out of the court system and being able to get on with the rest of their lives respectfully.

"It's not about the fight, it's about working out the fair way forward for them.”

Much like Elle Woods' scented resume in Legally Blonde, Phelan Family Law is a space you'd be forgiven for mistaking as an interiors showroom.

But Paula, Debbie and Lauren said that was all about adding to their professional services by bringing in a level of comfort for people going through a difficult and daunting time.

"We're trying to make people feel comfortable,” Lauren said.

"Our office was designed and set up so that people feel comfortable when they come into our office and we want to provide that kind of level of service to people where we can, not only provide them with the legal support they need, but also put them at ease.”