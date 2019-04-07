Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

SOME years ago, my mother was admitted to hospital after complaining of a sore elbow, which was later diagnosed as coronary angina and resulted in a quadruple bypass.

Coincidently my father-in-law had also collapsed and died suddenly after suffering from a major heart attack.

With all of this in mind, my wife and I recently thought it would be a good idea to get a precautionary examination done that could detect any dangerous abnormalities.

We thought it would be best to get it all checked over early so we have a better chance at preventing potentially fatal heart problems in the future.

There is a calcium score procedure, which is basically a CT performed on your heart that indicates any calcium build-up in the blood vessels in your heart. You are given a score that measures the level of this calcium build-up.

My wife came through with a very low score and did not need any further testing but I was given a score which needed follow up with more tests.

Before I embarked on my journey into the world of angiograms, I really got to see the hospital come to life with people from every corner of the community.

Kind hearts, caring spirits and healing hands graced the halls of the hospital. For a place that holds many bittersweet scenarios and outcomes, it sure holds a lot of beautiful people.

The next step for me was an echo cardio test.

This procedure relies on an ultrasound as it concentrates on the condition of the heart and valves, and can indicate potential arterial disease.

The results indicated to my cardiologist that it would be best to conduct a coronary angiogram as a precaution, the "gold standard test”, that would rule out disease process conclusively.

This is the procedure that led me into the Mater Hospital catheter lab.

The catheter lab is only new to this region and provides a service that would normally require patients to travel to Brisbane.

My understanding is the Mater is finalising another "cath lab” to help deal with the number of people in this region needing this procedure.

This test involves catheter insertion into the wrist or the groin, depending on the best artery to use for the operation.

Thankfully, the catheter was successfully inserted into my wrist and the test could proceed effectively.

As most of us know, visiting hospitals can be a dehumanising experience. It is hard to know what to expect as a patient being admitted, but the wonderful health professionals who conduct these procedures provide a thorough explanation of what this specific method of testing involves.

My angiogram experience kicked off at 6am. I was prepped by very capable, kind and comforting staff.

My wrist and the groin were shaved just in case the catheter couldn't successfully be introduced through the wrist.

While this step was quite invasive, the staff in the theatre made me feel at ease and explained everything that was going to happen during the angiogram, including how I should feel throughout the operation.

I was conscious for the entire procedure. I could see how the doctor positioned the catheter in my artery and how the dye was injected through the catheter and enhanced blood flow in the blood vessels.

This dye helped in presenting any potentially major calcium build-up or blockage formations in the arteries.

After it was over, the doctor advised me there was a small build-up, but at this stage it was nothing sinister. He also advised that I needed to change my lifestyle and prescribed some medication to slow the build-up over the years.

I wanted to share my experience to make others across the community aware of this phenomenal service now available to everyone locally at Rockhampton's Mater Hospital.

It relieves many families of the stress that comes with travelling for medical treatment of this nature.

The process is also not as daunting as it seems. The staff at the Mater Hospital provided me with quality care, they were informative, compassionate and helped create a comfortable atmosphere that instantly eased my nerves.

I believe the catheter lab has now performed over 220 coronary diagnostic procedures and also conducts pacemaker insertion, available to patients monthly. It is also poised to start coronary stenting procedures, which will rule out the need to travel to Brisbane.

After talking with the staff, there was a general consensus about the passion and hard work of Dr Debora Garcia, not only for our immediate community but the greater region.

From the beginning to where this service is now has been a great achievement for both Dr Garcia, her staff and the Mater Hospital.