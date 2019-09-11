Rocky’s new plastic surgeon

A HORRIBLE childhood accident involving a hot stove set Dr Malcolm Linsell on the path towards becoming Rockhampton’s regular plastic surgeon.

Until now, Rockhampton’s plastic surgery work was performed by New Zealand-based doctor Tristan de Chalain whose monthly visits to Rockhampton are ending with his retirement.

Sydney-based Dr Linsell has stepped into the role and provided The Morning Bulletin with a behind the scenes insight into what it takes to climb to the top of this highly specialised branch of medicine.

“When I was a toddler, mum was making lollies at the time, and I crawled up a stove and put both my hands on the hotplate and burnt the palms of both my hands,” Dr Linsell said.

Given that scar tissue doesn’t grow, when he hit puberty, his hands became constricted with fingers unable to stretch straight, requiring a surgical intervention.

World renowned plastic surgeon Dr Malcolm Linsell, who has written an autobiography. Dr Linsell attributes his desire to become a plastic surgeon after burning his hands on a stove top around one year of age and then having a skin graft on his hand at 13. Picture: Marc McCormack

He visited a plastic surgeon who operated, putting skin grafts on both of his palms.

After getting his stitches cut out and watching the plastic surgeon drive off in an impressive Jaguar sports car, the impressionable 13-year-old vowed to get there one day.

Twenty years after graduating high school, Dr Linsell became a qualified plastic surgeon.

For the past 28 years he has mastered his craft, contracting his services monthly to Rockhampton through Queensland Plastic Surgery.

Dr Linsell has developed a fondness for CQ’s “genuine” and “laid-back” locals who often travel hours to attend his clinic.

Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon Dr Malcolm Linsell with Amanda Jackson.

Working in either reconstructive or cosmetic plastic surgery gives Dr Linsell great joy, helping his patients either restore their appearance or physically alter their bodies in a way that lifts self esteem and confidence.

Queensland’s highest skin cancer rates in the world, has him often removing melanomas and reconstructing people’s appearances.

People in their 20s, right through to their 90s, are having them removed.

“The fact that you’re actually putting things back to how it used to be, that’s what I still love about it, you’re making a difference in a person’s life,” Dr Linsell said.

His services range in price from $1000 for a skin procedure through to a $20,000-25,000 breast and stomach “mummy make over”.

It’s a case of getting what you pay for with many of those who jet off to Thailand for cheap surgery ending up in his clinic to get their botched procedures corrected.

Dr Linsell is available to his patients day or night and his dentist wife has become familiar with all manner of pictures sent through for his expert advice.

