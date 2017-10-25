Rocky's new super slide arrives in time for summer

Fun for big kids is set to return to the north Rockhampton pool

THE puzzle pieces of Rocky's long awaited pipe dream have finally arrived.

Rockhampton Water Slide: The water slide has arrived at the North Side pool and is ready for assembly.

Three mega waterslides arrived at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Northside Pool today sending a thrill of excitement through the construction site with workers already piecing the summer attraction together.

Workers start the task of assembling the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool waterslide in North Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide1

The sections of pipe have made the journey to CQ all the way from Turkey.

They're all part of a $1.2m upgrade as part of Works for Queensland Project.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Magaret Strelow was excited to see the long awaited slides on Rocky soil.

Mayor Margaret Strelow at the site of the Northside Pool waterslide. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide2

"These slides are fully paid for by State Government and thanks to the amazing program ensuring our community gets these added resources," she said.

"The slides will make our summer much more pleasant and we are looking forward to having them."

For the long summer ahead, Cr Strelow announced there would be no extra fee at entry to take a thrill seeking ride.

L-R Cr. Cherie Rutherford, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Mayor Margaret Strelow with an artists impression of the waterslide as it will look while surrounded by the composite parts of the actual slide. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide4

They will be a part of your $2 entry until the end of February," she said.

"At that stage Rockhampton Regional Council will regroup and think about any extra expenditure incurred by the slides."

The new waterslides are set to open mid November.