Rocky's newest brewery a great place to grin and beer it

AT THE opening of Headricks Lane Brewing last week, the place certainly looked the part - in fact you could be forgiven for thinking you had stepped into one of Brisbane's established craft beer meccas like Newstead or Green Beacon.

So the question was - are the beers up to the class of the venue?

Hugh the Neighbour and I had the opportunity to taste their three new brews and we can happily report that they more than hold their own.

The first beer tried was the Keppel Ale - a kolsch that demonstrates the crispness and balance expected of this German-style beer.

As with most European beer, the flavour is subtle with hints of malts and hops backed up with a clean finish.

This was Hugh's pick of the litter on the night.

Secondly, we tried the mid-strength Queensland Ale.

Neither HTN nor I are great advocates of mid-strength beers, being more disposed to having fewer glasses of stronger, better beers - but the Queenslander Ale actually passes muster.

This is more than your run-of-the-mill, bland mid-strength in as much as it still has some taste, with a pleasant pine freshness that makes it an alternative to the full-strength offerings.

Lastly, we turned to the Fitzroy Ale. This is an American West Coast-style pale ale that delivers a mouthful of taste without making your mouth pucker and eyes water, as is sometimes the result of drinking the genuinely hugely hopped US beers.

Full of the citrus flavours and fruity nose you expect from the US pale ale, this was my favourite on the night. The Fitzroy Ale was the one I could really get used to drinking.

Headricks' head brewer Alex Taubert has already won medals at the Queensland Wine and Food Show and has plans to produce regular one-off brews, which, if they have the polish of the three regular brews, augurs well for the future.

