Rocky's newest coffee shop a hidden gem

Dean Lill (left) and brother Matthew Lill make up The Grind Brothers and owners of the new coffee shop in Rocky.

WALKING in from the concrete jungle which surrounds Rockhampton's newest coffee shop you'll find an oasis from the daily grind.

Owners Dean and Matthew Lill make up The Grind Brothers.

Their new store is tucked away in East Ln creating a place to escape from the reality outside.

The local Rocky boys heard the prime CBD location was on the market and turned the four walls into arguably the chillest coffee place in town.

Turning the run-down building into the modern masterpiece was no easy effort and Dean credited his dad, Frank Lill, from CQ Facility Maintenance Services for his huge efforts rebuilding the structure and plumbing.

Packed with a pool table, chess boards, jenga and even an outdoor alfresco area, Dean said they wanted the family business to be a relaxing place for locals to unwind after a busy day in the office.

The bright colour palette and unique furniture created a different world from the dusty lane way outside where you could put your feet up on a comfy couch and read a book.

"We wanted to give something back to the community and thought we'd give it a crack," Dean said.

"We are just two local larrikins who wanted to do something different and create a place where you're not rushed to leave."

Despite the brothers' laid-back attitude, they have a passion for great coffee.

Dean, 37, said it was important to supply local produce where possible and decided on the delicately smooth Coffee of Capricorn Co. based in Yeppoon.

The Grind Brothers said they were the only cafe to supply the locally made beans in Rocky and hoped the community would embrace their newest venture.

"People are starting to switch on their coffee taste palette in Rocky so we had to make sure it was quality," Dean said.

"We didn't know how we'd be received but we knew we had a good bean and just wanted to test the waters."

After a soft opening in late July, Dean said the response from the community had been amazing..

"We've has a fantastic response from the community and surrounding offices, emergency services people and have developed some local regulars," Dean said.

Dean has been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years and said creating a casual venue for knock-off drinks was something he'd love to add to the growing business.

The Grind Brothers also catered for large groups and events and welcomed anyone to come in and unwind at 36 East Ln, Rocky.