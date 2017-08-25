Rocky's newest high-rise inches closer to construction

The proposed car park closure will be separated into Part A and Part B.

ROCKHAMPTON'S newest residential apartment building is inching closer to construction.

The proposed CBD apartment complex is set to be an affordable addition to the region with development allocated in the existing William St carpark.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced the first step in the development with the temporary closure of the carpark from Monday.

The closure is required for geotechnical and environmental investigations on the area for the future complex and will happen in two parts.

'Part A', fronting Market Lane, will be closed from Monday and 'Part B', fronting East Lane and William Street, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Contact council on 1300 22 55 77 for further details.