Rocky's newest prime river front land selling fast

TRIPLE the size of an average Rockhampton house block and it just scrapes the surface of what's on offer at the region's newest riverside estate release.

The newest stage of Riverside Estate boasts 17 large blocks which agent, Mark Shore, saying should be completed by the end of the month.

Located off Alexander St, Mr Shore said the appealing lifestyle and proximity to the city part of why nearly half of the new release blocks were under contract already.

"They have only been released in the last few weeks and we are very pleased with the response,” Mr Shore said.

'The Outlook' at Riverside Estate Contributed

The new stage, 8a, will offer large blocks of land ranging from 1026 sq m to 1837 sq m.

Construction on an ultimate riverside release, 8b, was due to start up as soon as the first was completed.

Mr Shore said the riverside appeal and family-sized land was a huge draw card for first home owners and established couples.

"They are great quality home and entirely owner-occupied,” he said,

"There are virtually no rental properties in the estate due to the large block size.”

Mr Shore said the space enables for the ultimate acerage dream and could fit a pool or shed alongside a four-bedroom home.

Ray White principals Mark Shore and David Bell outside the the consturction side of their new office on the corner of Macartney Street and the Bruce Highway. Tamara MacKenzie ROK310511tkraywhite1 Tamara MacKenzie

All blocks were set to be flood free and have full access to sewerage.

Previous stage released in the estate were being snapped up before soil was turned which Mr Shore said was a positive sign for the house market.

"We don't market to southern or foreign investors, we want to keep it a friendly and cohesive place for families,” he said.

Blocks were competitively priced starting at $184,900.