Rocky's notorious flood affected property finally dealt with

FINALLY CLOSURE: For four years, Maxi Bader dealt with the consequences of her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated by flash flooding.

THE four year saga of Maxi Bader's notorious flood-damaged house on Elphinstone St, is finally getting closure.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced today that it had entered into a contract to purchase the well-known flood-affected property at 222 Elphinstone Street.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the purchase was part of council's Floodplain Management Risk Study and Plan for catchments including Frenchmans and Thozet Creek.

"Maxi Bader's story is well known around Rockhampton,” Cr Strelow said.

"Although Council did not create the situation that this young woman found herself in, we have stepped in accordance with our policy to purchase a property for which there is no other viable alternative.”

Cr Strelow she said had always supported the idea of council stepping in when they could to help make people's lives better and that is what there were doing in this circumstance.

"This is not the first time that Council has considered this particular matter so I am grateful for Councillors' support on this most recent occasion to allow us to proceed with the purchase,” she said.

"Council is buying this property at the price the house was valued at by an independent valuer.

"This is in line with our flood mitigation policy where Council can purchase property where mitigation is not an option.”

She said what this particular situation has highlighted within the community was the high level of community support for Council to step in and assist flood affected home owners.

"We can do that for many, many more residents in a much more cost effective way by building the South Rockhampton Flood Levee which will assist more residents at a much lower price per property,” Cr Strelow said.

"For today though, I am sure there are a lot of residents in our community who, like myself, are glad Council has stepped in to give this young woman her life back,” Mayor Strelow said.

Council didn't disclose the purchase price.