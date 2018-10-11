Rocky's older residents get the chance to become tech savvy

NEVER TOO OLD: Rockhampton Regional Library wants to help older residents become more confident with technology by hosting a Get Online Expo Tech Connect Launch next week.

NEVER TOO OLD: Rockhampton Regional Library wants to help older residents become more confident with technology by hosting a Get Online Expo Tech Connect Launch next week. KatarzynaBialasiewicz

RECOGNISING that older Australians are being left behind by the steady march of technological change, Rockhampton Regional Council is intervening.

At this week's general meeting, councillors voted to fund three social initiatives to help older people become more technologically savvy.

They were the Get Online Week event, the Be Connected activation grant, and the Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland grant.

Set to take place next Wednesday at the Rockhampton Regional Library, the Get Online Expo Tech Connect launch aims to introduce potential participants to the learning opportunities and technology services offered through the library's technology centre.

The launch event called "#try1thing” will allow participants to meet the library technology centre staff and volunteers, and to create a 360 photo to view through a virtual reality headset, download one of the library apps, access and download an eBook, eAudiobook or eMagazine, take a selfie with the #try1thing selfie sign and learn how to post on social media.

HELPING HAND: Rockhampton Regional Library plans to host computer training sessions to help older residents become more confident with technology. Lou O'Brien

The Good Things Foundation is leading the Be Connected grants program (also referred to as Digital Literacy for Older Australians - DLOA) which aims to support people over the age of 50 by delivering specifically designed workshops to help engage and build confidence in using technology.

Rockhampton Regional Library will deliver eight two-hour scheduled small group sessions and provide additional opportunities for one-on-one sessions, available will be available four times a week (16 per month) with volunteers. at scheduled times.

These additional one-on-one sessions will be particularly helpful if a participant was unable to make the regular session, needs extra assistance, or has a particular area of interest.

Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland is an ongoing partnership between the Queensland Government and Telstra and delivered by Rockhampton Regional Libraries over the past two years.

It will continue to provide seniors with the opportunity to participate in free digital literacy training sessions and activities to develop their skills and confidence.

Councillors approved the library's application for $15,000 from the State Library of Queensland, which would deliver 43 sessions to an estimated 258 participants.

Please contact the Library Technology Centre on 4936 8212 to RSVP for the Get Online Expo - Tech Connect Launch event.