Rocky's One Nation candidate emerges with big plans

BIG PLANS: One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery is ready to get things happening in CQ.

ONE might have assumed One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery was missing in action after barely hearing from him in the first week of the state election campaign.

But on the eve of Senator Pauline Hanson's 'battler bus' rolling in town, Mr Rothery surfaced yesterday to talk up Ms Hanson's CQ visit and share some of results of his past week spent consulting with the community.

Mr Rothery, 40, who was a Rockhampton local, said he was "over the moon” about Ms Hanson's imminent visit and it was an ideal opportunity to let the people of CQ know that One Nation was a "real force”.

"We're going to put the people of Rockhampton first, the two (major) parties are just old parties that people don't trust anymore,” Mr Rothery said.

"I've been pretty quiet because I've travelling around to pretty much 90% businesses and households just asking what they wanted.

"I wanted to that before Pauline Hanson arrived so I could give her a good thorough run down of what the needs and wants of Rockhampton are.”

Mr Rothery said that he encountered widespread disappointment with the government, especially in the last decade with what hadn't been done after being promised so much.

"The biggest thing is unemployment, it's just unbelievable at two per cent higher than the national average at 8.2 per cent and youth unemployment in Rockhampton is 12 per cent,” he said.

Tackling high power prices and putting Rockhampton residents to work building infrastructure were key planks to Mr Rothery's plan.

Construction projects including Rookwood Weir, Gracemere high school, raising the height of the CBD's Arcade carpark and building a third bridge across the Fitzroy river were among his considerations.

Mr Rothery described himself as someone who took the time to make considered decisions based on the pros and cons which was why he'd like to further investigate the implications of a South Rockhampton levee bank and the proposed airport levee.

He also would like to dedicate $20m into a feasibility study into the viability of the Gap Dam to open up agricultural opportunities for the region.