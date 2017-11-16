Rocky's One Nation candidate's message to Adani boss

One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery has written to Adani boss Jeyakumar Janakaraj seeking clarification over the mining giant's promise of 1200 jobs.

ONE Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery has written to Adani boss Jeyakumar Janakaraj seeking clarification over the mining giant's promise of 1200 jobs.

Mr Rothery, who has worked in the underground coal mining industry for nine years, said he wanted an assurance the 1200 Rockhampton-based jobs would provide opportunities for young workers.

"I've sought information from the chief executive officer of Adani over the make-up of its 1200 Rockhampton jobs on offer, to ensure clean skin miners and young apprentices are given a strong opportunity to enter the industry,” Mr Rothery said.

"With the development stage of any mine, there is a range of jobs that newcomers can easily learn, while ensuring experienced miners oversee their introduction to the industry.”

The email suggests a 3 to 1 ratio of experienced miners to apprentices or cleanskins, in order to ensure a repeat of the last mining boom doesn't strip the town of essential trades people like diesel mechanics and electricians.

"I'm one of this town's biggest coal mining supporters and if there's one bit of advice I can offer Adani, it would be to ensure they help Rockhampton grow the number of trades people,” Mr Rothery said.

"In a matter of weeks, 23 high schools from across Central Queensland will graduate into the next wave of job seekers and I'd like to see those kids have the opportunity to stay in the area and take up apprenticeships in the new Adani coal mine.

"I was once a clean skin, but I worked my way up from ventilation to shearer operator. That chance wouldn't have been there if it wasn't for the industry's desire to bolster its workforce with newcomers.

"I'm sure as a good corporate citizen, Adani will be keen to help turn the youth of today into future self retirees of the future.”