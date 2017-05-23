One item Rocky shoppers can't buy enough

TIMES may be a bit tough around here, but it hasn't stopped us throwing a snag on the barbie and when it comes to selling barbecues, Brett Plane is well and truly the grill master.

The Rockhampton man has officially entered the Ziegler & Brown (Ziggy) "Hall of Fame" after being crowned Australia's Highest Selling salesman for the leading brand of premium barbecues.

Mr Plane's employer Barbeques Galore Rockhampton was also recognised and named Australia's Highest Selling Ziegler & Brown dealer at the recent Barbeques Galore conference in Sydney.

Brett Plane and Brett Loveday from BBQ's Galore with the award the store won for the most sales of theZiegler and Brown BBQs in Australia. Chris Ison ROK110517cbbq1

Despite 90 other stores throughout Australia competing for the title, Mr Plane said no one could match the mammoth effort of the Rocky franchise.

"We beat every store and salesperson in Australia. At the time I had sold 1750 Ziggys myself and the next closest was 1000," he said.

"We did a count up and store wide we had sold more than 4000 Ziggys since they were released in 2012.

"That's a lot of barbecues considering that is only one range of barbecue and we sell a lot of other brands."

Mr Plane, who is approaching seven years with Barbeques Galore Rockhampton, said Ziggys were the most popular brand in store because they are portable.

"The one burner is idea for camping, the twin grill is also good for camping but can also be used at home and the triple grill is just brilliant for use at home," he said.

"On average I probably sell about 12-14 Ziggys a week and overall, about 20 barbecues a week.

"We also sell smokers, outdoor furniture, spit roasters, fire places, sauces, rubs and tools. There are a lot of different products available in store."

Mr Plane is so good at selling barbecues, he's even convinced himself to take a few home.

"I recently downgraded to three barbecues at home; I had five at one stage.

"At the moment I have a Kamodo Joe smoker, a two-burner Ziggy and a three-burner Ziggy. I also had a 25-year-old Alfresco Barbecue but I recently gave it away to the bloke down the road."

With two new trophies to display in store, Barbeques Galore Rockhampton manager Brett Loveday is more than pleased and thanked the local community for their ongoing support.

"Our store's success is due to the knowledge and understanding our staff have of everything barbecue including the superior Ziegler & Brown range," Mr Loveday said.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service and are proud to have been operating as a locally owned family business in Rockhampton for over 30 years.

"Without the support of the local community this would not be possible."

Barbeques Galore will have a range of barbies including the famed Ziggys on display at the CQ Mega Expo from Friday to Sunday.

Mr Loveday is preparing to put his knowledge to the test at the event when he judges the Annual Brahman BBQ Competition.