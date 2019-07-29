Rocky's own Nick 'Fish' Thompson moves on to the big screen

At this rate, Nick 'The Fish' Thompson will take a bite at Hollywood quicker than you can scale a catfish.

The 11-year old was 'discovered' at the Rockhampton library during Harmony Day, waxing lyrical on the fishing in his beloved Fitzroy River.

"When you start me talking about fishing, you can't get me to stop talking about fishing,” he said.

"I was talking at the library about all the fish I've caught... and all the fish Dad lost.”

Nick Fish in front of his Rockhampton Riverfest laneway movie contributed

The St Joseph Park Avenue student said he's been out on the river since he was two or three, raised to know his way around a boat and all the safety equipment.

He comes from a "massive” extended family with fresh water in their veins.

"He's probably the fifth generation both sides of the family has fished on the Fitzroy,” said his father, Matthew.

"That and playing footy for Brothers is a long held tradition on my Dad's side of the family.”

Mum, Samara received an email inviting members of the public to take part in Harmony Day, and later Nick was contacted to take part in the council's Riverfest Regional Stories.

The five short films, sponsored by the Morning Bulletin, were broadcast on the main stage and laneways during the annual event.

Nick Thompson fishing: Riverfest hour regional stories short film featuring 11-year-old fisher Nick Thompson

"I was excited to see it at full size for the first time; it looked a lot better than it did on the TV,” he said.

"There were people around me watching the film and then they looked at me and did a double take.

"One man came over and told me I'd done a great job.”

Nick Thompson will feature on this week's episode of Creek to Coast Jann Houley

This is small fry, though, compared with the exposure Nick will receive this weekend, when he starts on Channel 7's Creek to Coast.

He joined host of the nation-wide show Scotty Hillier in Rockhampton to talk up the Fitzroy as a fishing destination for anglers from around the country.

He's even got his own branded fishing gear, designed by family friend Angelo Conway.

"The best thing they did was take the nets out of the river,” Nick said. "The barra and king salmon are flourishing again now.”

If you want a tip on the best fishing fish, Nick said he loves all of them, as long as it's not a catfish or a toadfish.

But when it comes to an eating fish, his favourite is the grunter... so long as Dad does the filleting.