Rocky's own 'scissors palace' celebrates 30 years in style

YOU CAN shave it off, tie it up, grow it long and even whip back and forth, and Rockhampton hairdresser Sokratis Kondilis has been there through it all.

Celebrating 30 years in business this May, Sok and the team at Hairmoda have shaped, snipped and coloured their way through three decades across various locations.

Starting off his venture in Stockland in 1988, Sok fondly recalls the many wonderful years of building up CQ's most award winning hairdresser.

"We have seen some changes through the decades,” he said.

"We were in Stocklands for 28 years, and made the move to William St two years ago.

"30 years is a bit of a milestone.”

Owning his William Street premise since early 2000, Sok said the thought has always been in the back of his mind about becoming his own landlord.

"I just wanted to go back into one business,” he said.

"For me, it's now about coming back and looking after myself.

"Times have changed, and I can just control it a bit better now.”

Being privy to all the latest trends and styles, Sok said hair usually changes every three to four years.

"We've seen some many changes from the girls, but recently a lot more by the boys,” he said.

"The days of razored and sharp is on the way out, and their locks are now getting longer and looser.

"We actually see it as the 80s mullet with a 2018 twist.”

For the girls, Sok said the last few years have all been about the colour.

"We get requests for balayage and ombres, those dip-dyed kind of styles,” he said.

"For girls it's moving back to a bit of a smoother look.

"People's personalities come through their hair.”

Keeping in the family, Hairmoda is located next door to Soks father, Jim's barbershop.

"He's been there since the 60s,” Sok said.

"I didn't want to be a hairdresser to start off, but I enjoyed people, so I fell into it.”

Rockhampton business Hairmoda through the ages.

Choosing to open Hairmoda in Stockland all those years ago was due to it being a destination location.

"When we first opened, we had no help. Opening in Stockland was because we had people coming past our door,” he said.

"Nowadays, people have social media to get clients through their doors.

Believing you just need to stay true to your clients, Sok said it's about staing ahead of the pack.

"In business these days, you just need to be true to your people.

"As long as we keep our staff educated, our hairdressers educated and our customers educated.”

For anyone in business, or thinking of opening one, Sok has a few decades worth of experience in a few words.

"Good business takes time,” he said.

"You're going to find hard times. We ourselves still do.

"You just have to keep moving through.”

After 30 years and proving he is a cut above the rest, Sok said he's ready to "chill”.