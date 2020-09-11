Rocky’s own Silly Solly’s to expand to 100 stores

Silly Sollys opening in Cairns. The Lake St staff member Rosheka Warwick and store manager Amy Lee. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Silly Sollys opening in Cairns. The Lake St staff member Rosheka Warwick and store manager Amy Lee. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

WHILE it has been declared Australia is in its first recession for nearly 30 years, Rockhampton-founded Silly Solly’s has recorded an exponential rise in sales since the pandemic.

The discount variety retailer was founded 30 years ago by Rockhampton man Solly Stanton and locals would fondly remember his advertisement jingle.

Mr Stanton sold the chain to the Warehouse Group in 2000 in a multi-million deal, before that group collapsed in 2012.

The brand, now managed by Brad Walton and Steve Watcham, was revived in late 2017 when a store was opened in Rockhampton.

By the end of 2018, 10 stores had opened in the past year throughout Queensland.

In the two years since the relaunch, more than 500 jobs have been created.

The reinvented company is run on a license model rather than a franchise, offering a cheaper option for potential owners, more flexibility and store owners are able to make all the major decisions.

Mr Stanton remains a shareholder and advisor of the company.

The stores sell 10,000 products for $5 or less from household supplies, stationery, crafts, gardening and hardware and homewares.

They have seen flocks of customers come to their discounted stores during the pandemic.

Mr Stanton believes the demand has grown because money is tight and people are looking for things on the cheap.

The demand has been that strong the company has plans to reach 100 stores within the next five years.

“It’s a massive challenge but we have responded to consumer demand,” Mr Stanton said.

“It is very important to us that our customers can save money and live better.”

Silly Solly’s has seen this growth come as department stores Big W and Target report struggles and closures.

It was announced in May that 92 Target stores would be converted to Kmart stores and 75 Target stores would be closed.

Yeppoon and Biloela Target stores are due to close in early 2021.

Big W has also reported struggles with an announcement in April, 2019 to close up to 30 stores in the following three years.

Four have since been closed.

Silly Solly’s has plans to take over several former Target premises with four stores this year.

Hervey Bay is to be opened this month, following by stores in the Sunshine Coast and Ipswich and COVID-19 permitting, a store in Sydney.

“We’ve stepped up during the pandemic and we’re not going to let anyone stop us,” Mr Stanton said.

The new stores are also creating jobs in today’s uncertain times.

“When we advertised for staff in these three locations we received hundreds of applications,” Mr Stanton said.

“Hopefully these stores should employ up to 50 stores leading up to Christmas.

As the pandemic has moulded a more budget-conscious society and landlords are forced to reduce rents and retailers are exiting leases, it has created the perfect storm for the discount variety sector.

Mr Stanton said sites were now available that were previously impracticable, but rents were now fairly reasonable.

It has been predicted discount stores could be on the rise – to the same size as America.

In America there are approximately 35,000 discount variety stores for every 9000 people compared to Australia’s 700 stores, for every 38,000 people.

Investment banking and analyst company Morgan Stanley said there was scope for 3500 more discount variety stores in Australia.

It believes in Australia, the discount variety sector is under-represented compared to overseas markets, which in turn creates strong growth opportunities for the sector.

While Mr Stanton couldn’t comment on what other stores were doing, he reverted to his company’s plans for expansion and said it would be doing its part to expand the sector.

