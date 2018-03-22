Rocky's own to hold Queen's baton relay tomorrow

Dion Schloss will be holding the Queen's Baton Relay this weekend.

WE HAVE joined forces with QSuper to bring you inspiring stories of their members taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay.

As a young swimmer, Rockhampton's Dion Schloss dreamed of one day representing his country at the Olympic or Commonwealth Games.

The need for full-time employment sadly put an end to that dream but thanks to his wife Lea and his workmates, Dion will be involved in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, as part of the Queen's Baton Relay.

"I was absolutely surprised, and completely honoured,” Dion said, of his batonbearer nomination.

"I volunteer my time with the SES (State Emergency Service) and I love it.”

The 34-year-old electrician and QSuper member says he initially signed up with the volunteer organisation six years ago, to meet new people and put his range of skills to good use.

"It's one of those things - you've got to have the drive to want to do something to help others,” Dion said.

"It's generally when people are at their lowest, that you turn up to give them a hand.”

At 198cm tall and weighing 150kg, Dion says he tended not to get up on storm-damaged rooftops.

"I'm the last person you'd want to put up on a roof with a bit of damage,” he said.

"I do a lot more of their chainsaw and flood boat work, and a fair bit of the training. Being in the SES is 10 per cent activation and 90 per cent training so when something does happen, you're ready to go and everyone knows what to do.”

What will make the Queen's Baton Relay even more special for Dion, is that when he finishes his 200m leg along Keith St in Rockhampton's South on March 23, he will be passing the baton to his own daughter, Elaina.

"The 11-year-old was nominated by friends and family for her amazing efforts to raise money for the RSPCA.

"She raises chickens and sells them, donating the proceeds to the RSPCA," says the proud dad.

"It was all her own doing, and she does all the hard work.”

Dion said it's immensely satisfying to see his own community spirit shared by his daughter.

"Giving back to the community is one of the best things you can do.”