Rocky's past sporting greats reunite at popular club

A LARGE gathering of past soccer, cricket and basketball players and supporters attended a reunion recently to reminisce at Frenchville Sports Club.

Master of ceremonies Robin Adams introduced Peter Egan and Marilyn Thomas (basketball), Col Keirsnowski and Allan Lyons (cricket), and Brian Neven (soccer) who spoke about their early playing days in Rockhampton.

Cliff Green, Luke Nelson, Wayne Rowland. Graeme Brady

It was obvious to see that all three sports have advanced greatly over time.

Everyone present enjoyed drinks and nibbles and talked over old times, and a catch up.

Carolyn Hinton, Rhonda Lauga and Rhonda Gorman. Graeme Brady

The 2020 event is planned for Sunday, May 3 at the Frenchville Sports Club at 1pm.

A slightly different format is planned.