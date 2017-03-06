Rocky's plain clothes officer leading the way for women

ROCKHAMPTON police are sharing the stories of the region's local female officers to honour International Women's Day on March 8.

Meet plain clothes Constable Larissa Glacken, from the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch

Constable Glacken recently completed 12 months at Woorabinda, where she actively engaged with her community by implementing a number of projects.

Here's her Q and A:

I am...

A self- motivated and enthusiastic young woman who likes to keep fit and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

I am inspired by...

The female senior officers who set fine examples of what a strong female police officer should be. I am inspired by their determination to succeed in the workplace, their stamina and 'never quit' attitude which I believe builds a better person, both professionally and personally.

Never say...

That you cannot do something. If I am told that something can't be done I am more determined to prove that theory wrong. I believe if one tries hard enough and has the will to succeed, anything is possible.

A virtue to live by...

Hard work and determination will get you where you want to go. I apply this attitude in all aspects of my life and work hard to achieve the best possible outcome in all that I do. If success isn't always achieved then I don't view that as a failure. I am more motivated to try again.

I am who I am because...

Of my parents, they instilled in me that one should face life's challenges with an open mind, the will to succeed and aspirations to be the best person I possibly can.

My favourite saying is...

Never lose sight of the big picture. The journey to success may seem insurmountable but 'chipping away' at the little things leads to better things.

My job is satisfying because...

Everyday presents a different challenge. I enjoy making a difference in the community and helping others strive to be better.

I appreciate...

The close friendships that come with this job and knowing that those people will be friends for life.

I am committed to...

Carrying out the duties of my work with the highest quality and showing professionalism at all times.

I found my way to policing...

Through my high school legal studies, some exciting old war stories from a friend who is a retired Detective Sergeant and his encouragement to join the job.