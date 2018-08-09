Rocky's politicians share thoughts on the local steak debate

CQ politicians have shared their thoughts on the issue of sourcing Rockhampton beef locally.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said it was not the place of Government to dictate to business or consumers where they purchase their beef but was committed to ensuring that Rockhampton retains its title as the beef capital of Australia.

"The Federal Government contributed $2 million dollars to Rockhampton Beef Week 2018, and $5 million dollars towards the abattoir development at Kimberley Station Signature Beef at Moranbah,” Ms Landry said.

"In the past Central Queensland graziers such as the Acton Family have had their beef processed locally and sold at local restaurants, this has not occurred for several years.

"Due to cost and time constraints the local meat works no longer halt production to process smaller quantities of cattle.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the Queensland Government licences abattoirs for food safety but does not influence where product is sold.

"Commercially driven decisions on which cuts of beef are available for sale in the Rockhampton market are made by industry based on market forces,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Like in any industry, when the major producers or processors focus on the export sector, it opens up a market opportunity for those niche producers who cater to the needs of their local community,” he said.

"As one example, the local community is served by specialist local producers and butchers such as Joe Comisky and his daughter Sharon who operate a beef property at Aintree just south of Rockhampton.

"Their local high quality product is sold at Butcher shops such as Richo's quality meats in the Northside Plaza and used in the Gracemere Hotel's restaurant.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said locally produced and manufactured food is the way of the future and is better for our environment and she'd love to see more local beef in local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

"I understand some butchers stock locally produced and manufactured beef (such as Peter Boodle) and also local cafes and restaurants which have local beef on the menu (including the Waterline restaurant), Beaches restaurant is also doing this with locally grown produce,” Mrs Lauga said.

