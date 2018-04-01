Rocky's 'Prince': The stuff legends are made of

ONE of the best-known Queensland bookmakers of the post-war era, Rockhampton's Vince Murphy, dubbed "The Prince”, was the eldest son of leviathan oddsmaker Charlie Murphy.

Charlie's Callaghan Park stand, East St shop and agencies throughout Central Queensland made him one of the state's largest bookies from the 1920s through to retirement in the 1950s.

As a boy in the 1930s, Vince would occasionally accompany his widower father to and from his saloon on Saturday evenings, as the race day's affairs were settled.

The saloon was the second of three family HQs on East St over a period of 70 years.

Frequented by billiardists, boxers, barbers and racing smarties of every stripe, it became as much a school to Vince as the official variety.

After returning from overseas service in World War II, he worked at his father's shop before registering as a bookmaker at 23, eventually hitting the road on his own account, mastering the craft at country meetings.

He was a circuit regular at Aramac, Blackall, Banana, Longreach, Barcaldine, Charters Towers, Cairns, Townsville, Kilcoy and the Gold Coast.

During carnival in Longreach, he also ran a book on the trap-shoots.

In 1950 he made a small fortune when a family connection in Melbourne rang with the mail that markets were all wrong about Comic Court, which started at 25-1 in most books. Vince got 33s about the Jim Cummings-trained champion in Sydney.

He bought one of the first FJ Holdens off the assembly line, had a roof-rack affixed for his umbrella and drove all over the state to field.

One of Vince's first clerks later became Australia's most famous punter and "the best-known professional gambler on horses in the world” according to racing author Richard Onslow.

He was John Mort Green.

Known as "The Butterfly”, he was the son of unregistered Kedron Park bookie, Tom.

Never bashful, "in France they call me Papillon,” Green told US Sports Illustrated in a lavish feature in 1965 with no apologies to Henri Charriere.

From his storied triumph backing Sea Bird in the English Derby of 1965 to the Fine Cotton debacle, Green's career was colourful and controversial.

To many he was a quirky ornament to racing, to others the embodiment of everything wrong with it, especially in England.

Vince knew Green better than most and never had a bad word to say about him.

As an old man living in England in the early 2000s, Green sent me a photograph of himself and Vince with Frank Burke.

Accompanying it was a hand-written passage from Proverbs: "I have read the Holy Bible, cover to cover, 11 times,” he claimed, "and pray every night, please God save me from tomorrow's good thing.”

By the 1960s, Vince again used his QTC licence to field, becoming possibly the first Rockhampton bookmaker to fly south for the mid-weeks.

In 1961 he bought one of the city's best ever racehorses, Rocky Boy, which went from three local wins to an imperious string of victories at Doomben, Flemington, Caulfield and Moonee Valley in the mid-1960s.

The plunge on Rocky Boy prior to its win in the 1963 Silk Stakes at Werribee was one of the biggest in Melbourne that year, described by legendary racing scribe Bill Casey as "huge”. (The Age, July 25, 1963).

STRONG RUNNING: Rocky Boy wins the Dover Handicap at Flemington in 1964. Contributed

Throughout the 1960s' and '70s, Vince and brother Tom continued to be one of the leading bookmaking firms in Central Queensland, fielding on all races on the eastern seaboard.

Getting and giving markets Saturday morning was part of the ritual.

When Herbie Wilson, the respected Gladstone bookmaker and an old Murphy connection, rang he would occasionally hand the phone over to his racing-mad teenage son, Herbie Jr, to write down the prices.

This was just one of the early forays into racing by "Wayne” Wilson, as he later styled himself for radio.

Bookmaking remained unchanged in many of the basics.

I remember going to the old shop in East Street in the 1970s and '80s.

There was the grilled window for settling, the card table, Charlie's massive safe (bought from the Bank of New South Wales in Kingaroy), the sound of Jack Flanagan's scissors and banter and hearing the clip-clop of Jack Summers' polio-afflicted carriage.

And yet times were changing inexorably.

For starters, barber Flanagan - who hoisted the striped pole after hanging up the machete of a northern cane cutter - began removing the sheet from fussy young men and directing them to the ladies' salon (or "the Greek”) down the street.

Tom Murphy's southern stand did the largest on-course turnover any Rockhampton bookmaker had overseen until that time - though the business conducted by his father and Bill Kerrisk on feature race days in the 1920s would be interesting to quantify, ceteris paribus.

Tom retired from the ring in 1981, having begun his career as a shop clerk in 1945.

Vince fielded for several more years, retiring well into his fifth decade as a professional bookmaker.

The last of the East St sports, he closed the old shop in the city.

He was awarded life membership of Rockhampton Jockey Club and was proud of the laurel.

A president of the old Tattersall's Club, and for many years patron of the Tattersall's Racing Club, he was also a founder and life member of the Brothers Rugby League Football Club.

Hoofnote: The full version of this story can be read in the RJC's 150 Years of Racing commemorative book which will be available from the office at Callaghan Park at the start of the Winter Carnival in June for a cost of $15 each.