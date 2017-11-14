Rocky's rental vacancy makes mega turn-around

POSITIVE SIGN: The tightening of rental vacanices in Rockhampton is a great sign.

AFTER Rockhampton's rental market suffered hard in a year of economic struggles, the pendulum of rental vacancy power has finally shifted.

A low interest rate environment and added demand generated from Adani's FIFO base announcement saw Rocky on the rental map and vacancy rates plummet.

LJ Hooker Rockhampton's Head of Property Management Tara Mladenovic reported it's rental pool was continually tightening.

"Amongst our rental pool, we had a vacancy rate of 3.6 per cent in July, which tightened again to 3.06 per cent in August,” she said.

LJ Hooker was currently sitting at a staggering 1.77 per cent rate for October.

In the Real Estate Institute of Queensland's quarterly report for June, Rockhampton was one of the highest in the state at more than seven percent.

Herron Todd White reported the average rate for Rockhampton had declined by 2 per cent since June and was sitting at around 4 per cent.

In their month on review from November, Gracemere has followed a similar path to Rockhampton with .... now reporting a lower overall vacancy rate than Rockhampton, sitting in the low 4 percent range.

Ms Mladenovic said the dramatic decline would only continue to grow, benefiting landlords and investors coming to the region against a backdrop of price growth in the south east.

"There will no doubt be reward for landlords (from the FIFO contracts), just as there will be rewards for the wider business community through the economic boost of employment,” she said.

Herron Todd White also reported consistencies in tenants seeking out more modern and maintained properties saying well presented homes have better vacancy rates.

Ms Mladenovic said enquiries were coming for the spectrum of rental properties, while landlords were eager to find out what requests the future workforce were.

"Savvy landlords are asking us what they can do to their property to make it more appealing to tenants, beyond a competitive rental price,” said Ms Mladenovic.

Despite the expected growth of the region, Ms Mladenovic urged landlord to be strategic when setting their asking rental prices ahead of the Carmichael mine construction.

With an increase of well-paid workers set to arrive in the region once work began, she said landlords shouldn't ask too much.

"As we've seen, the vacancy rate can be fickle, and landlords need to be strategic when reviewing their next rental lease; expecting too much could jeopardise a regular, healthy income stream,” she said.

Although Pat O'Dricoll Real Estate's rental vacancy rate still sat on an average trend, Rebecca Trott said investor interest in Rocky was obvious.

"Even the weekend that it was announced we had around four people still undecided on whether to invest,” she said.

"But as soon as it was announced, they all just flooded in.”

The Business Development Manager at Pat O'Driscoll said contracts were being signed all over Rocky with increased interest in a region as a whole.

Rebecca said investors were also listening to the demand and holding onto their houses instead of selling.

"The rental market for Rocky points directly to growth,” she said.

"The increase will be gradual but it will happen and we are really excited about it.”