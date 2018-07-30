Rocky's ring-pull man collecting scrap for good cause

Mr Hayes with students from Parkhurst State School and some of the 64kg ringpulls the school donated.

Mr Hayes with students from Parkhurst State School and some of the 64kg ringpulls the school donated. Contributed

WAYNE Hayes has spent the past 20 years scouring scrap metal for a worthy cause - and says he won't stop helping others any time soon.

"As soon as I stop getting a tear in my eye, I'll stop,” Mr Hayes said.

The 71-year-old president of Rockhampton's Ring-pull Association began his philanthropic business after stumbling upon the idea of ring-pull charity in 1998.

He had retired as a boat builder in 1979 and was working in pubs as a jack of all trades - part manager, part cleaner, barman and cook - when he met someone who introduced him to the charitable idea.

"They told me the story about how if you collect enough ring-pulls for the weight of a child, you can get a wheelchair for a child in need,” Mr Hayes said.

"I collected from six different pubs and took them to drop off points and they used them for cystic fibrosis research which is a worthy cause but I wanted to focus on getting wheelchairs.

"I got 12 people together and we continued to collect ring-pulls and stubby tops, then we went into electrical items and extended into building materials.

"It all adds up... the little things can always help.”

Mr Hayes recently moved the base of his business to a 20-foot shipping container after spending five years operating out of a shed behind Bartlett's Tavern. He is still looking for a new site to set up shop.

He collects scrap metal and recyclable material before taking the haul to Zebra Metals to be weighed and priced. He then uses the money earned to buy things like wheelchairs, iPads and walking frames for those in need.

In previous years, the association has donated a walking frame and a second-hand wheelchair.

Just this year, Parkhurst State School donated 64kg of ring-pulls and Gorman's Removals donated

At the moment, the focus is on raising money for victims of PTSD, depression and suicide, namely veterans.

Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat, a retreat built by veterans for veterans, serving defence force members and their families, is the latest recipient on Mr Hayes' agenda.

"I want to help people dealing with trauma and those who are depressed or suicidal because I've been there myself and I know what it's like,” he said.

Mr Hayes has been recycling since he was a child and first began volunteering when his six-year-old nephew died from leukaemia 42 years ago.

"I've been doing charity for them for 43 years,” he said.

"My mum is also deaf and I've helped charities like Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

"It's just the pleasure in helping others... I don't do it for the glory, I just want to help people.

"It's like the Bible says; love, hope and charity.”

People wishing to donate can contact Mr Hayes, provide details on the items and then either drop them off at a local pub/club for the association to collect or have them picked up by one of Mr Hayes' colleagues.

"My goal to start off with was to help 40 people,” he said.

"I've helped 36 so far so I've got four to go.”

Mr Hayes is currently running a raffle with up to $1500 up for grabs.

The raffle is set to be drawn in the second week of August at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Contact Mr Hayes on 0459 797 057.