Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Houseman from Scrutiniy Strength and Conditioning shares his thoughts on Gym trends.
Shaun Houseman from Scrutiniy Strength and Conditioning shares his thoughts on Gym trends. Chris Ison ROK010318cgym1
News

Rocky's rising gym memberships show getting fit is no fad

by Jessica Powell
1st Mar 2018 2:39 PM

"PEOPLE are training for the right reason, which is to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Owner of Empire Fitness and Massage in Gracemere, James Askin says fitness within the region has transitioned from being a New Years resolution fad to an active choice to live a healthier life.

"Gym and gym-based training was always a stereotype of the super fit and strong, and extremely intimidating,” James said.

"But more people are seeing that there is more to this style of training then trying to look like a body builder or bikini model.”

Noticing a recent increase in memberships, James said that people are now making fitness a priority in their life.

It's a common theme across fitness industry within the region.

Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning owner Shaun Houseman said they too have noticed that training and healthy living are no longer a quick fix, but a long-term lifestyle choice.

"This year we have seen a definite drive towards long-term coaching,” he said.

"Clients want the 'why' and understanding behind the training.”

Seeing a 60 per cent increase in six to 12 months coaching, Shaun said a recent meeting with the Queensland manager of Fitness Australia will hopefully see an industry change.

"With a better trained accountable industry and a well-educated, understanding community, an environment where real traction can be made can be started,” Shaun said.

"Tangible, long term, evidence-based training has great health benefits which positively impacts economic, societal and generational prosperity.”

World Gym trainer and owner of Vaiceps Personal Training, Vai Tanoi, said his work has been about shifting clients thought process.

"It's about taking clients views from focusing on 'weight-loss' to focusing on 'changing your mindset',” he said.

Vai, who offers free boot camps open to the public on Saturday mornings during his six week challenges, said he noticed a definite increase in participation levels.

He believed it was the holistic approach that was needed to "break the cycle” and create a healthy balanced lifestyle for members, not a quick fix program.

empire fitness and massage fitness fitness australia gym rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: Did Canavan survive Nationals' ministry reshuffle?

REVEALED: Did Canavan survive Nationals' ministry reshuffle?

News CQ was anxiously waiting to see if he would remain as a minister.

Farnborough home with a view goes up for auction

Farnborough home with a view goes up for auction

News Slice of rural acreage heaven hits the market

Accused inter-state drug syndicate leader denied bail

Accused inter-state drug syndicate leader denied bail

Crime The man is alleged of trafficking drugs from Victoria to CQ

Rocky gallery celebrates 100 years of region's footy fever

Rocky gallery celebrates 100 years of region's footy fever

News PIECES from private & public collections showcase sporting memories.

Local Partners