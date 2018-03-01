Rocky's rising gym memberships show getting fit is no fad

Shaun Houseman from Scrutiniy Strength and Conditioning shares his thoughts on Gym trends.

Shaun Houseman from Scrutiniy Strength and Conditioning shares his thoughts on Gym trends. Chris Ison ROK010318cgym1

"PEOPLE are training for the right reason, which is to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Owner of Empire Fitness and Massage in Gracemere, James Askin says fitness within the region has transitioned from being a New Years resolution fad to an active choice to live a healthier life.

"Gym and gym-based training was always a stereotype of the super fit and strong, and extremely intimidating,” James said.

"But more people are seeing that there is more to this style of training then trying to look like a body builder or bikini model.”

Noticing a recent increase in memberships, James said that people are now making fitness a priority in their life.

It's a common theme across fitness industry within the region.

Scrutiny Strength and Conditioning owner Shaun Houseman said they too have noticed that training and healthy living are no longer a quick fix, but a long-term lifestyle choice.

"This year we have seen a definite drive towards long-term coaching,” he said.

"Clients want the 'why' and understanding behind the training.”

Seeing a 60 per cent increase in six to 12 months coaching, Shaun said a recent meeting with the Queensland manager of Fitness Australia will hopefully see an industry change.

"With a better trained accountable industry and a well-educated, understanding community, an environment where real traction can be made can be started,” Shaun said.

"Tangible, long term, evidence-based training has great health benefits which positively impacts economic, societal and generational prosperity.”

World Gym trainer and owner of Vaiceps Personal Training, Vai Tanoi, said his work has been about shifting clients thought process.

"It's about taking clients views from focusing on 'weight-loss' to focusing on 'changing your mindset',” he said.

Vai, who offers free boot camps open to the public on Saturday mornings during his six week challenges, said he noticed a definite increase in participation levels.

He believed it was the holistic approach that was needed to "break the cycle” and create a healthy balanced lifestyle for members, not a quick fix program.