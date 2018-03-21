Rocky's riverside to come alive with event to lure thousands

People at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival on Quay St last year.

ROCKHAMPTON'S riverside will again host the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, which last year contributed a $600,000 local spend.

During yesterday's Rockhampton Regional Council meeting, councillors approved contributing $50,000 to the annual event, along with venue and marketing assistance.

They also shared a breakdown of last year's event, which resulted in:

A gross economic benefit to the Rockhampton community and local area of $591 332.00;

5818 transactions resulting in a spend of $78,547.00 on wine and beverages;

7449 transactions worth $82,270 on food;

Ticketed events equalled $88,640 worth of sales;

Total attendance of 4368, a 20% increase on the 2016 event;

84 interstate and international visitors generating 252 visitor nights, with another 1023 visitor nights generated by intrastate visitors

$210,375 additional expenditure for the local economy, based on visitor nights alone.

This year's Capricorn Food and Wine Festival is proposed to run from September 21 to 23.

The event is expected to highlight the revamped Riverside Precinct along Quay St, which opened at the weekend.