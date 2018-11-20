Menu
ROCK EXPERT: CQUniversity's Dr Andy Hammond pictured with a tray of rock and mineral samples.
Rocky's rock expert, solving mysteries one rock at a time

Leighton Smith
by
20th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
IT wouldn't be a stretch to describe Dr Andy Hammond as a rock star.

He's a star when it comes to figuring out what to call that strange-looking rock you've got sitting on your shelf at home and always wondered what to call it.

If it looks valuable, alien, volcanic or just 'kinda-funny-looking' then odds are that someone has sent it in to CQUniversity's Geosciences Senior Lecturer for identification.

Hoped-for gold nuggets, suspected meteorites and curiosities of various types have all found their way into Dr Hammond's laboratory situated at Rockhampton's North CQU campus.

Unfortunately, those expecting definitive analysis could be disappointed as this often requires vast amounts of sample preparation time and access to million-dollar gear based in capital cities.

However, Dr Hammond is usually able to provide accurate guidance drawing on his local resources, without resorting to expensive lab techniques, which tend to require destruction of part of the sample.

Field properties including colour, streak, lustre, hardness, cleavage, fracture, smell, effervescence (reaction with acid), specific gravity (density), crystal form, magnetism and fluorescence usually provide plenty of clues.

Dr Hammond also has an X-ray fluorescence gun that can determine the elemental composition of each sample.

He can also draw on the opinions of an informal network of consultant geologists, who are located throughout the Bowen Basin mining region.

"We can tell the nickel-iron meteorites reasonably easily as they are metallic and have an aerodynamic shape and characteristic cross-hatching called 'widmanstatten',” Dr Hammond said.

"People should also be aware that, while some meteorites are valuable, they are technically the property of the state government.”

Dr Hammond says members of the public have travelled from all over Queensland to present rocks for identification, and some are rather secretive as to the location of their find.

"So far we have not had any genuine meteorites come in but plenty of other interesting finds worthy of inspection,” he said.

Due to a hefty academic, Dr Hammond isn't working 24/7 to identify CQ's rocks but time willing, he can lend a hand to help you find out what that interesting rock of yours is.

You can contact him via email: a.hammond@cqu.edu.au

