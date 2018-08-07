Rocky's rugby league finals kick off in round one

RUGBY LEAGUE: This Saturday, Emu Park will battle it out in the weekend's first round of Rockhampton Senior Rugby League Finals.

Emu Park A grade women's coach and assistant men's coach, Jason Field, said the games will be tough matches.

There are four rounds overall, with the grand final to be playing on September 1.

Field said the women's side has been "up and down” this year, but is determined to qualify for the finals after Saturday's game against Norths at 1.30pm.

With many players in the young team being away or only available every second weekend due to work commitments, this weekend will be the second time the team has a full side.

"If everyone is available for the finals there's a chance for us... I'm pretty confident,” Field said.

Ones to watch include Sarah Field, Rhiannon Rebel Blair and Tashina Ketchup who will be bringing the heat this weekend.

"They play in the halves and as full back and are the core of the team,” Field said.

"They will bring a lot of skills in relation to ball plays and defence.

"Each of them has represented different levels of representative football and this year Rhiannon played for Queensland.

"The other two are not far off entering that level as well.”

Field said the strength in the team lies in the mateship and relationships that have been built over years of training together before a women's competition was established.

The men's side will be playing against Biloela this Saturday at 6pm.

"We've played them twice this year and they've beaten us both times quite convincingly,” Field said.

"I feel if we can get a full contingent of team members it will be a tight game.

"We've struggled all year with people working away and having injuries and we'll have a few players back this weekend from injuries.

"I'm hoping everyone is right to play and will be ready for the first semi-finals which will be a very tough game.”

Field said the team is strong defensively but needs to focus on the completion of sets and "playing smarter football” so they aren't playing catch up.

"It's about getting in the grind of the game,” he said.

"If we do that, we'll have a chance of competing with Biloela.

"Biloela has very strong athletes and they've competed very well this year and are strong in the middle, forward and have speed out wide.

"Out of all the teams we've played this year, they've been the strongest in the competition.”

Field said whichever team wins this weekend will no doubt progress further in the competition.

Fullback and centre Malcolm Darkin is one to watch this weekend.

"He's the leading try scorer in the competition and will be exciting to watch,” Field said.

"He's pretty good across each position and in the last two weeks has got 10 tries in the full back position.

"Robert Miller has also been outstanding as full back but he has an injury, so we'll have to wait and see how he pulls up.

"Biloela's Jayden Alberts has also been playing exceptionally in the centre.”

Fields said the Emu Park has progressed as a team this year and as a club is a "lot stronger”.

"Coach Masada Iofefa has been an integral part of implementing standards processes in the club and has allowed the club to gain more depth in the younger grades,” Field said.

"His skill as an ex-NRL player has brought different stuff to training and gained more interest from the local community to get involved.”