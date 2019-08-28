RAW TALENT: Greg Huglin brings his Noosa Film Academy film making workshop to North Rockhampton High School. INSET: Poster for The Cove, a film project Greg was involved in.

IT'S not often you get an Academy Award-winning cinematographer shooting a short film film at your place in just one day.

Greg Huglin brought his Noosa Film Academy film making workshop roadshow to North Rockhampton State High School earlier this month and he couldn't have be more impressed with the production and how the students performed.

"Rocky's secondary students have huge screen talent,” said Greg.

Students from grades 10, 11 and 12 immerse themselves in the hands-on side of film-making. Andrea Huglin

"I'm really proud of their short-scripted film we created in just one day.”

As a native Californian with over 50 years as a cinematographer Greg is very familiar filming and photographing famous actors and models around the globe.

After being invited to become an Australian citizen on a rare distinguished talent visa, Greg and his wife Andrea are committed to give back to Queensland's youth.

"Living in Noosa means I can reach regional and remote schools with our fun and educational experience,” he said.

Greg immersed North Rockhampton State High School's students from grades 10, 11 and 12 into hands-on roles as his film crew.

Beginning the day with a careers guidance movie Montage and production meeting, Greg taught the students to shoot scenes from a storyboard using a state of the art RED Epic camera as used in The Hobbit.

The films address issues such as anti-bullying, honesty and respect.

"Shooting a film is a team effort and the students became directors, producers, script writers, actors, sound technicians, clapperboard operators and data wranglers...we worked hard and laughed hard too,” he said.

After learning the art of editing, the short film was uploaded to YouTube, a useful addition to the students' digital portfolio when seeking employment or tertiary pathways.

With a certificate of completion, a whole new set of skills and a huge grin the students finished the day commenting on the "amazing experience”, how they'd been given "the opportunity to try new things” and "some hands on experience in the filming industry”.

This valuable vocational competency-based training opportunity was made possible by the dedicated Head of Art Department Helen Lomaz and Ross Mason who said "Greg and Andrea bring a wealth of experience and insight into a great, interactive workshop that excited and engaged our students”.

These forward-thinking educators created an opportunity for the young people of the region to make a meaningful movie while learning useful new screen skills.